|The Thunderbolt
|The Thunderbolt’s Greatest Strikes!
|Weekly Program
|Dana
| Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor
|Nov. 29, 2024, midnight
| This week’s radio show happens to fall on a 5th Friday, meaning it is time for The Thunderbolt’s Greatest Strikes! This is the best of the best from all these years. Listen at your own risk.
|This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
|This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
———————————————————
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:31
TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:31—03:29
Club Fed (Originally Aired June 5th, 2013)
Music: Mike Oldfield
03:23—08:49
The Long Game (Originally Aired April 21st, 2017)
Music: Capsule
08:47—14:47
Translation Chart (Originally Aired May 2nd, 2014)
Music: Amadeus Mozart
14:47—16:48
Camp Kill the Jews (Originally Aired June 6th, 2014)
Music: Paul and Linda McCartney
16:47—22:45
Baboons With Chain Saws! (Originally Aired September 4th, 2020)
Music: Fred Schneider & B.J. Nelson
22:45—27:22
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer
27:22—27:59
Good News — Bad News (Originally Aired November 15th, 2013)
Music: Bryant Jones — D’Gary with Béla Fleck — Hugo Montenegro — Temas de Tv — Boston Pops — Yngwie Malmsteen
27:59—42:30
———————————————————
Music Intro
42:28—42:40
I Like Giants
by Kimya Dawson
42:40—45:19
Zero Or A Zillion
by Kimya Dawson
45:11—49:40
The Mare and The Bear
by Kimya Dawson
49:40—51:50
Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
51:47—54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:
Intro
0:00—0:03
Miami Advice
by Kimya Dawson
0:03—5:27
Credits
5:26—6:00
