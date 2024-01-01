The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Band of Traders Guest Interviews
Interview
Kyle Hedman, Fleri, Brock, Bryan, Kevin
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Nov. 29, 2024, midnight
In this Special Edition of Band of Traders, Fleri brings some friends that participated in the Gelber breakout competition to share their experiences and insights. They delve into the expectations and challenges faced during the six-week contest, exploring the differences between retail and institutional trading, and the psychological aspects of managing risk and performance.

The traders discuss their strategies, tackling issues like market orders, slippage, and how contest parameters influenced their trading styles. They explore position trading versus intraday trading, the importance of risk management, and the emotional resilience required to handle market fluctuations. The conversation highlights the advantages of multi-market trading and the significance of adapting to market events to maximize profits.

Reflecting on their competition journey, the participants share how their strategies and approaches evolved, discussing the lessons learned from both successes and failures. They emphasize the importance of sticking to one's trading strategy, managing emotions, and understanding game theory in high-stakes environments, offering listeners valuable insights into the complexities of competitive trading.

Final Standings:

1. JPowell - $84,777
2. NKlezek - $57,425
3. Brock - $54,627
4. Fleri - $14,244
7. Kevin - $4,084
bandoftraderspodcast.com
Contact Chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast (it will be given)

The Gelber Breakout Breakdown Download Program Podcast
01:11:55 1 Nov. 15, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:11:55  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 