Program Information
Band of Traders Guest Interviews
ft. Graham Glover, CEO of PriceSquawk
Interview
Kyle Hedman, Graham Glover
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Nov. 29, 2024, midnight
In this episode of Band of Traders, Kyle sits down with Graham Glover (CEO and co-founder of PriceSquawk) to explore his trading journey and the innovative development of the PriceSquawk app. Graham shares how auditory cues can revolutionize market analysis, enhance decision-making, and keep traders connected to the market. They delve into the evolution of trading tools, the significance of understanding order flow, and how simplifying trading processes can improve performance.

The discussion highlights the importance of mentorship, trading drills like the 'Trading Naked' exercise, and the value of accountability and post-market reviews for growth. Graham also addresses the emotional challenges of trading, such as the strain of staring at the DOM and avoiding over-analysis. Together, Kyle and Graham discuss the future of trading technology, blending sound and visual aids to create a more immersive and effective trading experience.
Bandoftraderspodcast.com
https://app.pricesquawk.com/
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast. (it will be given)

Real Traders Trade Naked Download Program Podcast
00:50:49 1 Nov. 21, 2024
