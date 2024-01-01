The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Band of Traders Weekly Roundtables
Roundtable
2
Kyle Hedman, Baba Yaga, Fleri
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Nov. 29, 2024, midnight
This week hosts Kyle, Fleri, and Baba Yaga reflect on their recent trading experiences, including the impact of the FTT collapse on their personal accounts. They discuss lessons learned from navigating volatile markets, the risks associated with prop accounts, and the future of trading in light of recent events. Emphasizing risk management and adaptability, the conversation also celebrates a year of Band of Traders and explores innovative ideas for improving the trading environment.

The hosts share personal stories, discussing the emotional challenges traders face, especially when dealing with losses, and the importance of mentorship and community support. They reflect on their efforts to support the community following a hurricane, highlighting acts of generosity and collaboration. The episode is rich with insights on trading strategies, the significance of risk management, and the emotional aspects of trading, offering listeners valuable takeaways on how to navigate the complexities of the trading world.
BandofTraderspodcast.com
Vantatrading.com
Contact Chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast. (it will be given)

"FTT is Dead, But The Trade is Not" Download Program Podcast
01:04:25 1 Nov. 10, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:04:25  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 