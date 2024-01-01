The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Band of Traders Weekly Roundtables
Roundtable
Weekly Program
Kyle Hedman, Baba Yaga, Fleri, Bear Goes Long
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Nov. 29, 2024, midnight
In this episode of Band of Traders, the hosts dive into their recent trading experiences, focusing on market volatility and the rise of meme coins (Like Fleri Coin). They analyze the dynamics between Bitcoin and Ethereum, discussing their narratives and market performance, and highlight the challenges and rewards of content creation in the trading world.

The second half covers trading plans, emphasizing the importance of collecting trading statistics, avoiding look-ahead bias, and understanding market mood. The hosts discuss the significance of a systematic approach to trading, effective risk management, and the role of diversification. They share insights on defining balance areas, maintaining focus, and leveraging feedback loops for continuous improvement.

The episode provides a comprehensive look at current market trends and practical strategies for navigating the trading landscape, offering valuable lessons for both novice and experienced traders.

www.BandofTradersPodcast.com
www.VantaTrading.com
Contact chinashopproductions.com for permission to broadcast. (It will be given)

Do Bears Trade Naked Too?? Download Program Podcast
01:08:54 1 Nov. 24, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:08:54  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 