Radio Ecoshock Show
Bob Berwyn, Hosmay Lopez, Sheldon Whitehouse
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Nov. 30, 2024, midnight
At the recent climate conference, the rules were just shut up. Inside Climate News reporter Bob Berwyn speaks with Alex Wise, host of Sea Change Radio. Hurricane seasons are twisting out of shape. We get new science from Dr. Hosmay Lopez of NOAA. American Senator Sheldon Whitehouse gives us the real news from COP29. He says climate action is going ahead over the world, and cannot be stopped - even in America. Is it too late for denial?
Hosmay Lopez interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Bob Berwyn: COP29 In Azerbaijan November 19, 2024 interviewed by Alex Wise, long-time host of Sea Change Radio www.cchange.net

Sen. Sheldon White from COP29 recorded from CPAN November 21, 2024.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:11 for stations need to insert ID or announcements.

