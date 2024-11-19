Summary: At the recent climate conference, the rules were just shut up. Inside Climate News reporter Bob Berwyn speaks with Alex Wise, host of Sea Change Radio. Hurricane seasons are twisting out of shape. We get new science from Dr. Hosmay Lopez of NOAA. American Senator Sheldon Whitehouse gives us the real news from COP29. He says climate action is going ahead over the world, and cannot be stopped - even in America. Is it too late for denial?