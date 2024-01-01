|
|Truth and Justice Radio
|TWIP-241101 Talking about the latest happening on the ground and the new challenges of reporting in the occupied West Bank
|Weekly Program
|Host: Ann Locus, Speakers: Maryam Barghouti, Laura Bitar, Jermey Scahill, and Sherif Abdu Kouras
|Dec. 1, 2024, midnight
| The latest happening on the ground and the new challenges of reporting in the occupied West Bank
|Ann Lucas, Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, Mohammed I. Alghool
| Nov. 30, 2024
|Cambridge and else where
