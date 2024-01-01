Notes: Artist - Title Year

Ruth Brown - Too Many Men 1956

Washboard Sam - Red River Dam Blues 1942

The Pilgrim Travelers - Everybody's Gonna Have A Wonderful Time Up There 1947

The Maddox Brothers & Rose - I Wonder If I Can Lose the Blues 1954

Johnny Young - Money Takin' Woman 1947

Blue Moon Marquee - Trickster Coyote 2024

W. Lee O'Daniel's Hillbilly Boys - Don't Let the Deal Go Down 1936

Charles Lijina - Andreya Twist 1963

Kenny Roberts - Choo Choo Ch'Boogie 1950

The Lloyd Lambert Band - Heavy Sugar 1955

Professor Longhair - Misery 1958

Charlie Rich - There's Another Place I Can't Go 1962

Lulu Belle and Scotty - Get Along Home Cindy 1940

Mahalia Jackson - Keep Your Hand On The Plow 1955

Memphis Slim - Treat Me Like I Treat You 1955

Zeb Turner - Boogie Woogie Lou 1950

The Drifters - Honey Love 1954

Anita Tucker - Hop, Skip And Jump 1956

Johnny Cash - Folsom Prison Blues 1955

Hank Jacobs - So Far Away 1963