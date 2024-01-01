We'll hear a mandolin-playing Chicago bluesman, a great band lead by a man who wasn't a musician but used music to promote his career in politics, a rare African swing record, along with New Orleans classics and Blue Moon Marquee is back with a track recorded in New Orleans this past summer. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year Ruth Brown - Too Many Men 1956 Washboard Sam - Red River Dam Blues 1942 The Pilgrim Travelers - Everybody's Gonna Have A Wonderful Time Up There 1947 The Maddox Brothers & Rose - I Wonder If I Can Lose the Blues 1954 Johnny Young - Money Takin' Woman 1947 Blue Moon Marquee - Trickster Coyote 2024 W. Lee O'Daniel's Hillbilly Boys - Don't Let the Deal Go Down 1936 Charles Lijina - Andreya Twist 1963 Kenny Roberts - Choo Choo Ch'Boogie 1950 The Lloyd Lambert Band - Heavy Sugar 1955 Professor Longhair - Misery 1958 Charlie Rich - There's Another Place I Can't Go 1962 Lulu Belle and Scotty - Get Along Home Cindy 1940 Mahalia Jackson - Keep Your Hand On The Plow 1955 Memphis Slim - Treat Me Like I Treat You 1955 Zeb Turner - Boogie Woogie Lou 1950 The Drifters - Honey Love 1954 Anita Tucker - Hop, Skip And Jump 1956 Johnny Cash - Folsom Prison Blues 1955 Hank Jacobs - So Far Away 1963