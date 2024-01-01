The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
11
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Dec. 1, 2024, midnight
We'll hear a mandolin-playing Chicago bluesman, a great band lead by a man who wasn't a musician but used music to promote his career in politics, a rare African swing record, along with New Orleans classics and Blue Moon Marquee is back with a track recorded in New Orleans this past summer.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year
Ruth Brown - Too Many Men 1956
Washboard Sam - Red River Dam Blues 1942
The Pilgrim Travelers - Everybody's Gonna Have A Wonderful Time Up There 1947
The Maddox Brothers & Rose - I Wonder If I Can Lose the Blues 1954
Johnny Young - Money Takin' Woman 1947
Blue Moon Marquee - Trickster Coyote 2024
W. Lee O'Daniel's Hillbilly Boys - Don't Let the Deal Go Down 1936
Charles Lijina - Andreya Twist 1963
Kenny Roberts - Choo Choo Ch'Boogie 1950
The Lloyd Lambert Band - Heavy Sugar 1955
Professor Longhair - Misery 1958
Charlie Rich - There's Another Place I Can't Go 1962
Lulu Belle and Scotty - Get Along Home Cindy 1940
Mahalia Jackson - Keep Your Hand On The Plow 1955
Memphis Slim - Treat Me Like I Treat You 1955
Zeb Turner - Boogie Woogie Lou 1950
The Drifters - Honey Love 1954
Anita Tucker - Hop, Skip And Jump 1956
Johnny Cash - Folsom Prison Blues 1955
Hank Jacobs - So Far Away 1963

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Dec. 1, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 