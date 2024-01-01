Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K. On this show we welcome from from Vancouver, Canada. Edzi'u. Singer, songwriter, and sound artist. She has new music out and has just released her new EP called “Tunnel Vision.” Brand new Indigenous pop coming our way. Edzi'u is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about her at our place www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/edzi'u.



Music from Edzi'u, Raye Zaragoza, Viv Parker, Mamarudegyal MTHC, Def-i, Ariano, Q052, David Strickland, Jalmy, Marrroquino, Alexis Lynn, Damon Sharpe, QVLN, JustlLuv, Morgan Toney, Indian City, Amanda Rheaume, Yolanda Martinez, Alan Syliboy & The Thundermakers, Julian Taylor, Dj Shub, Northern Cree Singers, The Peace Poets, Keith Secola, Prolific the Rapper, Boogey the Beat, Stolen Identity, Celeigh Cardinal, Elastic Bond, Bomba Estero, Jamie Prado, Aterciopelados, Joey Stylez, Carsen Gray, Kelly Fraser Michael Franti & Spearhead, XAXO and much more



