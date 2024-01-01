The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of Indigenous tunes from our Indigenous Musicians
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
Dec. 1, 2024, midnight
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K. On this show we welcome from from Vancouver, Canada. Edzi'u. Singer, songwriter, and sound artist. She has new music out and has just released her new EP called “Tunnel Vision.” Brand new Indigenous pop coming our way. Edzi'u is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, read all about her at our place www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/edzi'u.

Music from Edzi'u, Raye Zaragoza, Viv Parker, Mamarudegyal MTHC, Def-i, Ariano, Q052, David Strickland, Jalmy, Marrroquino, Alexis Lynn, Damon Sharpe, QVLN, JustlLuv, Morgan Toney, Indian City, Amanda Rheaume, Yolanda Martinez, Alan Syliboy & The Thundermakers, Julian Taylor, Dj Shub, Northern Cree Singers, The Peace Poets, Keith Secola, Prolific the Rapper, Boogey the Beat, Stolen Identity, Celeigh Cardinal, Elastic Bond, Bomba Estero, Jamie Prado, Aterciopelados, Joey Stylez, Carsen Gray, Kelly Fraser Michael Franti & Spearhead, XAXO and much more

Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.

