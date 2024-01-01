We'll head back to Woodstock and Dance to the Music with Sly and the Family Stone, celebrate the power of love from The Barons, Sam Cooke, and Joan Armatrading, and get soulfully multisyllabic with Isaac Hayes' Hyperbolicsyllablecsesquedalymistic.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1
UpFront Soul #2024.47 Playlist
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA Charles Earland "Message from a Black Man" from Living Black! Isaac Hayes "Hyperbolicsyllablecsesquedalymistic" from Hot Buttered Soul ENDRECHERI "Numanti" from GO TO FUNK Sly & the Family Stone "Dance to the Music" from Woodstock Sunday August 17, 1969 Aretha Franklin "Almighty Fire (Woman of the Future)" from Almighty Fire William DeVaughn "Be Thankful For What You Got" from Black Power-Music of a Revolution The Whitefield Brothers "Prowlin'" from Truth & Soul presents Soul Fire : The Majestic Collection Curtis Mayfield "The Underground" from Roots Mahalia Jackson "Troubles of the World" from Moving on Up a Little Higher Richard Berry "One Little Prayer" from Get Out of the Car Sam Cooke "Love Will Find a Way" from The Man Who Invented Soul Jay Nemor "Don't Wait for Time" from Just Sayin' Race Street Chinatown Band "Egg Foo Wa Wa" from Mfsb - Mutha Funkin Sonofabitch: The Truth Behind the Philly Legend James Tillman "Shangri-La" from Shangri-La Joan Armatrading "Close to Me" from Starlight Miles Davis "In A Silent Way" from The Complete In a Silent Way Sessions La Mont Zeno Theatre "Please Give Me Some Magic" from Black Fairy on Athens of the North Nina Simone "Forget" from Baltimore Black Sugar "Pussy Cat" from Black Sugar The Emotions "I Could Never Be Happy" from The RZA Presents Shaolin Soul Selection: Vol. 1 The Como Mamas "He's Calling Me" from Move Upstairs Brenda & the Tabulations "Walk On In" from Lost Soul The Sims Twins "That's Where It's At" from Sam Cooke's SAR Records Story Jackie Shane "Walking the Dog" from Any Other Way on Numero Group Little Mack & the Boss Sounds "In the Midnight Hour" The Barons "Love Power" on Funky Delicacies Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night