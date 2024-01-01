Notes: PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA



UpFront Soul #2024.47 Playlist



Charles Earland "Message from a Black Man" from Living Black!

Isaac Hayes "Hyperbolicsyllablecsesquedalymistic" from Hot Buttered Soul

ENDRECHERI "Numanti" from GO TO FUNK

Sly & the Family Stone "Dance to the Music" from Woodstock Sunday August 17, 1969

Aretha Franklin "Almighty Fire (Woman of the Future)" from Almighty Fire

William DeVaughn "Be Thankful For What You Got" from Black Power-Music of a Revolution

The Whitefield Brothers "Prowlin'" from Truth & Soul presents Soul Fire : The Majestic Collection

Curtis Mayfield "The Underground" from Roots

Mahalia Jackson "Troubles of the World" from Moving on Up a Little Higher

Richard Berry "One Little Prayer" from Get Out of the Car

Sam Cooke "Love Will Find a Way" from The Man Who Invented Soul

Jay Nemor "Don't Wait for Time" from Just Sayin'

Race Street Chinatown Band "Egg Foo Wa Wa" from Mfsb - Mutha Funkin Sonofabitch: The Truth Behind the Philly Legend

James Tillman "Shangri-La" from Shangri-La

Joan Armatrading "Close to Me" from Starlight

Miles Davis "In A Silent Way" from The Complete In a Silent Way Sessions

La Mont Zeno Theatre "Please Give Me Some Magic" from Black Fairy on Athens of the North

Nina Simone "Forget" from Baltimore

Black Sugar "Pussy Cat" from Black Sugar

The Emotions "I Could Never Be Happy" from The RZA Presents Shaolin Soul Selection: Vol. 1

The Como Mamas "He's Calling Me" from Move Upstairs

Brenda & the Tabulations "Walk On In" from Lost Soul

The Sims Twins "That's Where It's At" from Sam Cooke's SAR Records Story

Jackie Shane "Walking the Dog" from Any Other Way on Numero Group

Little Mack & the Boss Sounds "In the Midnight Hour"

The Barons "Love Power" on Funky Delicacies

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night