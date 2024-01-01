The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
Dec. 1, 2024, midnight
We'll head back to Woodstock and Dance to the Music with Sly and the Family Stone, celebrate the power of love from The Barons, Sam Cooke, and Joan Armatrading, and get soulfully multisyllabic with Isaac Hayes' Hyperbolicsyllablecsesquedalymistic.
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA
Charles Earland "Message from a Black Man" from Living Black!
Isaac Hayes "Hyperbolicsyllablecsesquedalymistic" from Hot Buttered Soul
ENDRECHERI "Numanti" from GO TO FUNK
Sly & the Family Stone "Dance to the Music" from Woodstock Sunday August 17, 1969
Aretha Franklin "Almighty Fire (Woman of the Future)" from Almighty Fire
William DeVaughn "Be Thankful For What You Got" from Black Power-Music of a Revolution
The Whitefield Brothers "Prowlin'" from Truth & Soul presents Soul Fire : The Majestic Collection
Curtis Mayfield "The Underground" from Roots
Mahalia Jackson "Troubles of the World" from Moving on Up a Little Higher
Richard Berry "One Little Prayer" from Get Out of the Car
Sam Cooke "Love Will Find a Way" from The Man Who Invented Soul
Jay Nemor "Don't Wait for Time" from Just Sayin'
Race Street Chinatown Band "Egg Foo Wa Wa" from Mfsb - Mutha Funkin Sonofabitch: The Truth Behind the Philly Legend
James Tillman "Shangri-La" from Shangri-La
Joan Armatrading "Close to Me" from Starlight
Miles Davis "In A Silent Way" from The Complete In a Silent Way Sessions
La Mont Zeno Theatre "Please Give Me Some Magic" from Black Fairy on Athens of the North
Nina Simone "Forget" from Baltimore
Black Sugar "Pussy Cat" from Black Sugar
The Emotions "I Could Never Be Happy" from The RZA Presents Shaolin Soul Selection: Vol. 1
The Como Mamas "He's Calling Me" from Move Upstairs
Brenda & the Tabulations "Walk On In" from Lost Soul
The Sims Twins "That's Where It's At" from Sam Cooke's SAR Records Story
Jackie Shane "Walking the Dog" from Any Other Way on Numero Group
Little Mack & the Boss Sounds "In the Midnight Hour"
The Barons "Love Power" on Funky Delicacies
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night

00:59:00 1 Dec. 1, 2024
Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki Territory)
 00:59:00  320Kbps mp3
