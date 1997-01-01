The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Global A Go-Go
11
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Dec. 2, 2024, midnight
Songhoy Blues and the music of Mali's Songhai people; The Bongo Hop's Afro-Latin groove; new samba-funk from João Selva; George Lowe of Afro-Zen Allstars visits the studio to talk about how, after more than 30 years as as a huge fan of Ethiopian Golden Age music and 10 years of leading one of the top Ethio-jazz bands anywhere, he finally briefly became big in Ethiopia
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Ali Farka Touré | Mali | Mahini Me | The Source | World Circuit | 1992
Songhoy Blues | Mali | Gara | Gara - Single | Studio Mali / Transgressive | 2024
Afel Bocoum | Mali | Penda Djiga | Linde | World Circuit | 2020

Guy One | Ghana-Germany | Everything You Do, You Do For Yourself | #1 | Philophon | 2018
Hamad Kalkaba Et Le Grand Orchestre De La Garde Republicaine Du Cameroun | Cameroon | Tchakoulaté | Fouh Sei Allah / Tchakoulaté - Single | Sonafric | 1974
The Bongo Hop | France-Colombia-Cameroon | Ah! Kumana (feat. Jean Tchoumi) | La Pata Coja | Underdog | 2024

Tim Maia | Brazil | O Caminho Do Bem | Racional Vol. 2 | Seroma | 1975
João Selva | Brazil-France | Banho De Mar | Banho De Mar - Single | Underdog | 2024
Jorge Ben | Brazil | Xica Da Silva | Africa Brasil | Philips | 1976
Márcio Local | Brazil | Suingue Dominou | Says Don Day Do Dree Don Don | Luaka Bop | 2009

Mahmoud Ahmed | Ethiopia | Sedètègnash Nègn / Samerayé / Endénèsh Gèdawo | Erè Mèla Mèla | Kaifa | 1975

Afro-Zen Allstars | USA | Erè Mèla Mèla | live at Mahmoud Ahmed's retirement celebration, 2024 Nov 29 | unreleased | 2024

Mahmoud Ahmed | Ethiopia | Antchi Enén Wedèdjign | Mahmoud Ahmed | Amha | 1974
Afro-Zen Allstars | USA | Bèmen Sèbèb Letlash | Greatest Hits | AZA Music | 2017

01:59:59 1 Dec. 1, 2024
Richmond VA USA
