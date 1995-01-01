|
|The Motherland Influence
|Music
|DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
|Dec. 2, 2024, midnight
| African, Latin & Caribbean music
|WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
|1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995+
2) Pepsis Sound Fiesta (Nigeria)
Iga Egbum
Carolina
Soul Posters – 1977
3) Super Ambiance Orchestra (Nigeria)
Suffer Boy
Super Ambiance Orchestra
Rogers All Stars - 1979
4) Orchestre Maquis (Tanzania)
Mama Maria Nyerere
Zanzibara 11 – Congo in Dar: Dance No Sweat:
Orchestre Maquis du Zaire & Orchestre Safari Sound / 1982-1986
Buda Musique – 2025
5) Mbaraka Mwinshehe & Morogoro Jazz Band (Tanzania)
Ewe Mwana
Masimango
Dizim Records - 2000
6) The Rift Valley Brothers (Kenya)
Mwang’ang’o Ugiraga Mukindirio
Kenya Special, Vol. 2 (Selected East African Recordings from the 1970’s & 80’s)
Soundway - 2016
7) Les Mangelepa (Kenya)
Mangelepa
Golden Voices: 31st Anniversary
Sound Africa – 2007
8) El Afinaito (Sergio Liñan) (Colombia)
Le Debilidad
Los Perensejos da la Terapia “La Viagra”
Rey Record’s - 1988
9) Oscar William (Colombia)
Mala Jugada
Champetas Chevere con El Encanto
HAM Records - 2001
10) The Garifuna Collective (Belize)
Aganba (Listen)
Ayó
Stonetree Records - 2013
11) Leroy Young The Grandmaster (Belize)
Que Será Será
From Bakabush: The First 10 Years of Stonetree
Stonetree Records - 2006
12) Fania All Stars (USA)
Los Bravos
Salsa Caliente de Nu York!
Nascente - 2001
13) Ralph Robles (USA)
Taking Over
Brown Sugar: Latin Breakbeats, Basslines & Boogaloo
Harmless Recordings– 2002
14) João Seria (Sao Tomé e Principé)
Faxta Caie
Brincadeira Tem Hora
Música de Sao Tomé – unknown
15) Sonora Casino (Perú)
Guajira de Mi Amor
Magnífico Boogaloo
Vampisoul – 2024
16) Alfredo Linares (Perú)
La Música Brava
Mi Nuevo Ritmo
Americana de Discos SAS – 2019
17) Djet-X (Haiti)
Jive Turkey
Haiti Direct – Big Band, Mini Jazz & Twoubadou Sounds (1960-1978)
Strut – 2014
18) Larose & Missle 727 (Haiti)
Pelín
Cyclone
Geronimo Records - 1997
19) Os Kiezos (Angolla)
Memorias de Lamartine
Rebita - 1st Long Play Recorded & Pressed in Angola - 1973
Analog Africa – 2013
20) Paulo Flores & Carlos Burity (Angola)
Poema do Semba
Semba da Minha Terra
Sons D’Africa – 2012
21) El Rego et Ses Commandos (Benin)
Benin To Ma Gnon
El Rego et Ses Commandos de Cotonou Rep. Pop. Du Benin
Albarika Stores – 1976
22) Cella Stella (Benin)
Cherí Gbomayi
Tradi-Emotion
Nelric’s Production – 199
23) Mah Kouyaté (Mali)
Soso
Wagadu Grooves: The Hypnotic Sound of Camara 1987-2016
Hot Mule Records – 2024
24) Zani Daibaté (Mali)
Boninka
Kabako Zani
Kanaga System Krush - 2006
|02:00:19
|1
| Nov. 24, 2024
