Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa – 1995+



2) Pepsis Sound Fiesta (Nigeria)

Iga Egbum

Carolina

Soul Posters – 1977



3) Super Ambiance Orchestra (Nigeria)

Suffer Boy

Super Ambiance Orchestra

Rogers All Stars - 1979



4) Orchestre Maquis (Tanzania)

Mama Maria Nyerere

Zanzibara 11 – Congo in Dar: Dance No Sweat:

Orchestre Maquis du Zaire & Orchestre Safari Sound / 1982-1986

Buda Musique – 2025



5) Mbaraka Mwinshehe & Morogoro Jazz Band (Tanzania)

Ewe Mwana

Masimango

Dizim Records - 2000



6) The Rift Valley Brothers (Kenya)

Mwang’ang’o Ugiraga Mukindirio

Kenya Special, Vol. 2 (Selected East African Recordings from the 1970’s & 80’s)

Soundway - 2016



7) Les Mangelepa (Kenya)

Mangelepa

Golden Voices: 31st Anniversary

Sound Africa – 2007



8) El Afinaito (Sergio Liñan) (Colombia)

Le Debilidad

Los Perensejos da la Terapia “La Viagra”

Rey Record’s - 1988



9) Oscar William (Colombia)

Mala Jugada

Champetas Chevere con El Encanto

HAM Records - 2001



10) The Garifuna Collective (Belize)

Aganba (Listen)

Ayó

Stonetree Records - 2013



11) Leroy Young The Grandmaster (Belize)

Que Será Será

From Bakabush: The First 10 Years of Stonetree

Stonetree Records - 2006



12) Fania All Stars (USA)

Los Bravos

Salsa Caliente de Nu York!

Nascente - 2001



13) Ralph Robles (USA)

Taking Over

Brown Sugar: Latin Breakbeats, Basslines & Boogaloo

Harmless Recordings– 2002



14) João Seria (Sao Tomé e Principé)

Faxta Caie

Brincadeira Tem Hora

Música de Sao Tomé – unknown



15) Sonora Casino (Perú)

Guajira de Mi Amor

Magnífico Boogaloo

Vampisoul – 2024



16) Alfredo Linares (Perú)

La Música Brava

Mi Nuevo Ritmo

Americana de Discos SAS – 2019



17) Djet-X (Haiti)

Jive Turkey

Haiti Direct – Big Band, Mini Jazz & Twoubadou Sounds (1960-1978)

Strut – 2014



18) Larose & Missle 727 (Haiti)

Pelín

Cyclone

Geronimo Records - 1997



19) Os Kiezos (Angolla)

Memorias de Lamartine

Rebita - 1st Long Play Recorded & Pressed in Angola - 1973

Analog Africa – 2013



20) Paulo Flores & Carlos Burity (Angola)

Poema do Semba

Semba da Minha Terra

Sons D’Africa – 2012



21) El Rego et Ses Commandos (Benin)

Benin To Ma Gnon

El Rego et Ses Commandos de Cotonou Rep. Pop. Du Benin

Albarika Stores – 1976



22) Cella Stella (Benin)

Cherí Gbomayi

Tradi-Emotion

Nelric’s Production – 199



23) Mah Kouyaté (Mali)

Soso

Wagadu Grooves: The Hypnotic Sound of Camara 1987-2016

Hot Mule Records – 2024



24) Zani Daibaté (Mali)

Boninka

Kabako Zani

Kanaga System Krush - 2006