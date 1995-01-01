The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Dec. 2, 2024, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995+

2) Pepsis Sound Fiesta (Nigeria)
Iga Egbum
Carolina
Soul Posters – 1977

3) Super Ambiance Orchestra (Nigeria)
Suffer Boy
Super Ambiance Orchestra
Rogers All Stars - 1979

4) Orchestre Maquis (Tanzania)
Mama Maria Nyerere
Zanzibara 11 – Congo in Dar: Dance No Sweat:
Orchestre Maquis du Zaire & Orchestre Safari Sound / 1982-1986
Buda Musique – 2025

5) Mbaraka Mwinshehe & Morogoro Jazz Band (Tanzania)
Ewe Mwana
Masimango
Dizim Records - 2000

6) The Rift Valley Brothers (Kenya)
Mwang’ang’o Ugiraga Mukindirio
Kenya Special, Vol. 2 (Selected East African Recordings from the 1970’s & 80’s)
Soundway - 2016

7) Les Mangelepa (Kenya)
Mangelepa
Golden Voices: 31st Anniversary
Sound Africa – 2007

8) El Afinaito (Sergio Liñan) (Colombia)
Le Debilidad
Los Perensejos da la Terapia “La Viagra”
Rey Record’s - 1988

9) Oscar William (Colombia)
Mala Jugada
Champetas Chevere con El Encanto
HAM Records - 2001

10) The Garifuna Collective (Belize)
Aganba (Listen)
Ayó
Stonetree Records - 2013

11) Leroy Young The Grandmaster (Belize)
Que Será Será
From Bakabush: The First 10 Years of Stonetree
Stonetree Records - 2006

12) Fania All Stars (USA)
Los Bravos
Salsa Caliente de Nu York!
Nascente - 2001

13) Ralph Robles (USA)
Taking Over
Brown Sugar: Latin Breakbeats, Basslines & Boogaloo
Harmless Recordings– 2002

14) João Seria (Sao Tomé e Principé)
Faxta Caie
Brincadeira Tem Hora
Música de Sao Tomé – unknown

15) Sonora Casino (Perú)
Guajira de Mi Amor
Magnífico Boogaloo
Vampisoul – 2024

16) Alfredo Linares (Perú)
La Música Brava
Mi Nuevo Ritmo
Americana de Discos SAS – 2019

17) Djet-X (Haiti)
Jive Turkey
Haiti Direct – Big Band, Mini Jazz & Twoubadou Sounds (1960-1978)
Strut – 2014

18) Larose & Missle 727 (Haiti)
Pelín
Cyclone
Geronimo Records - 1997

19) Os Kiezos (Angolla)
Memorias de Lamartine
Rebita - 1st Long Play Recorded & Pressed in Angola - 1973
Analog Africa – 2013

20) Paulo Flores & Carlos Burity (Angola)
Poema do Semba
Semba da Minha Terra
Sons D’Africa – 2012

21) El Rego et Ses Commandos (Benin)
Benin To Ma Gnon
El Rego et Ses Commandos de Cotonou Rep. Pop. Du Benin
Albarika Stores – 1976

22) Cella Stella (Benin)
Cherí Gbomayi
Tradi-Emotion
Nelric’s Production – 199

23) Mah Kouyaté (Mali)
Soso
Wagadu Grooves: The Hypnotic Sound of Camara 1987-2016
Hot Mule Records – 2024

24) Zani Daibaté (Mali)
Boninka
Kabako Zani
Kanaga System Krush - 2006

02:00:19 1 Nov. 24, 2024
