Summary: Reclaiming and repurposing relics from a painful past is a delicate business. Words like “queer” and “dyke” that still trigger traumatic memories for some people have been turned into positives by others. Reclamation was the name of the game when Qtopia officially opened in late February this year. Sydney, Australia’s newest community landmark is keeping history alive while respecting the feelings of those who lived it. “This Way Out” correspondent Barry McKay took us on an opening-day tour of some of Qtopia’s prominent collections, and got a peek behind the scenes (includes a Vintage “TWO” ID by Terence Stamp [“Bernadette” in the iconic road trip movie “Priscilla Queen of the Desert”, with music by CeCe Peniston], and the Weekly E-newsletter/Donor Thanks Promo from about 13:04 to 14:04 into the program.)

[www.QtopiaSydney.com.au]



NOTE: There is no “NewsWrap” segment this week. Our queer news reporting crew returns on next week’s program.