This Way Out
The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 12-02-24
Weekly Program
Clover Moore; Anthony Albanese; Greg Fisher; Ian Roberts; Barry “Troughman” Charles; George Savoulis; Dr. Liz Bradshaw; Nadine Dixon; Elaine Czulkowski.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Dec. 3, 2024, midnight
Reclaiming and repurposing relics from a painful past is a delicate business. Words like “queer” and “dyke” that still trigger traumatic memories for some people have been turned into positives by others. Reclamation was the name of the game when Qtopia officially opened in late February this year. Sydney, Australia’s newest community landmark is keeping history alive while respecting the feelings of those who lived it. “This Way Out” correspondent Barry McKay took us on an opening-day tour of some of Qtopia’s prominent collections, and got a peek behind the scenes (includes a Vintage “TWO” ID by Terence Stamp [“Bernadette” in the iconic road trip movie “Priscilla Queen of the Desert”, with music by CeCe Peniston], and the Weekly E-newsletter/Donor Thanks Promo from about 13:04 to 14:04 into the program.)
[www.QtopiaSydney.com.au]

NOTE: There is no “NewsWrap” segment this week. Our queer news reporting crew returns on next week’s program.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Steve Miller Band; The Tom Robinson Band.
Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

00:28:59 1 Dec. 3, 2024
Los Angeles, CA USA
