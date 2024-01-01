The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Various new plus a select few from DJ Clark Kent and Saafir
Music
Gamma Krush
Dec. 3, 2024, midnight
1. Can't Give Up - Consequence ft. Wé Ani
2. Memories - Slick Rick
3. Crumb Cake - Vic Monroe
4. Itchy & Statiky - VT Union
5. I'm Going In Now - House Of Heron ft. K Lejind
6. The Heavyweight - Saafir
7. What I'm Talkin' About - Beneficence & Jazz Spastiks ft. Phantasm
8. Movements - Stan Smith & Wipe the Needle
9. The Truest - Kuckoo da Baga Bonez
10. Chessbumpin - Mike Zoot
11. Arbutus Intermission - Moka Only
12. Come Widdit (Street Fighter/King Tech version, Joe Quixx remix, Fredwreck remix) - Ahmad, Ras Kass and Saafir
13. Why We Do This - MindsOne ft. DJ Iron
14. Miracle - Trey Tuck & TeeCee ft. CJ Fly
15. Infinite Edges - Full Circle
16. Giochi Di Luce Pt. 2 - Koralle, Franceso Giampaoli and Midan
17. A Dog's Master - Saafir
18. Flow Forever - Rakim
19. How We Roll - Canibus ft. Panama P.I.
20. Paws - KLIM & Keyness
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

Nov. 24, 2024
Hamilton Ontario, Canada/Gammatorium
 00:58:20  192Kbps flac
(80.1MB) Stereo
Dec. 3, 2024
 00:58:20  192Kbps flac
Stereo
 