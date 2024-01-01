1. Can't Give Up - Consequence ft. Wé Ani 2. Memories - Slick Rick 3. Crumb Cake - Vic Monroe 4. Itchy & Statiky - VT Union 5. I'm Going In Now - House Of Heron ft. K Lejind 6. The Heavyweight - Saafir 7. What I'm Talkin' About - Beneficence & Jazz Spastiks ft. Phantasm 8. Movements - Stan Smith & Wipe the Needle 9. The Truest - Kuckoo da Baga Bonez 10. Chessbumpin - Mike Zoot 11. Arbutus Intermission - Moka Only 12. Come Widdit (Street Fighter/King Tech version, Joe Quixx remix, Fredwreck remix) - Ahmad, Ras Kass and Saafir 13. Why We Do This - MindsOne ft. DJ Iron 14. Miracle - Trey Tuck & TeeCee ft. CJ Fly 15. Infinite Edges - Full Circle 16. Giochi Di Luce Pt. 2 - Koralle, Franceso Giampaoli and Midan 17. A Dog's Master - Saafir 18. Flow Forever - Rakim 19. How We Roll - Canibus ft. Panama P.I. 20. Paws - KLIM & Keyness
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.