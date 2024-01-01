Professor Kubursi remarks on the widening war front brought on by US-NATO-Israel. The fighting in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria now involves new players: Ukraine is backing terrorist attackers in Syria, Turkey has treacherously unleashed the old ISIS gang from Idlib. Once again, the test falls upon Syria, as a secular state prepared to defend its internationally-recognized borders.
