Summary: In the wake of the recent U.S. election which was beyond disappointing to those of us who care about the planet, Sea Change Radio will not be closely covering political issues and the machinations of the incoming administration simply because it will be too depressing. Instead, we will continue to cover the shift to sustainability. Rather than focusing on humans this week on Sea Change Radio, we dig into the archives and turn our gaze to the insect world. First, we speak to two scientists, Dylan Gaeta and Scot Miller, from Johns Hopkins University, who share their research on the effects that termite pesticides are having on the climate. Then, we hear from Anne Carlson, the CEO of Jiminy's, who talks about the benefits of her company's insect-based dog food.