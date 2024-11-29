Summary: Judge Napolitano served as a New Jersey Superior Court Judge and as legal analyst for Fox News. After his career in TV, Napolitano started his own Youtube show - Judging Freedom. In late 2024 it had almost 500,000 subscribers.



CIA analysts Larry Johnson and Ray McGovern are in the large group of former intelligence analysts who are regular weekly commentators on foreign policy for Judge Napolitano.



Here is the Nov 29, 2024, INTEL Roundtable on Judging Freedom, hosted by Andrew Napolitano.



Ray McGovern was a CIA analyst for 27 years, serving seven U.S. presidents - from John F. Kennedy to George H. W. Bush.

He earned an MA in Russian Language and Literature and served in the analysis division on Soviet foreign policy.



He became a vocal critic of the CIA over their use of torture and the spread of false information to justify the US invasion of Iraq.



Larry C. Johnson worked at the CIA for four years as an analyst, then moved to the U.S. State Department’s Office of Counterterrorism. In 1993, Johnson left government work and appeared on television programs such as The News Hour and Larry King Live.



Thanks to Judge Andrew Napolitano for this and other extraordinary interviews on his Youtube Channel Judging Freedom. I’m encouraging you to view this interview by searching YouTube for Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom. Larry Johnson & Ray McGovern do a weekly joint half hour program under the title: INTEL Roundtable - Weekly Wrap.

This conversation was broadcast Live on Nov 29, 2024.

