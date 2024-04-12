The first half of today’s show is dedicated to covering the early moves to dismantle the DEI initiatives that many companies adopted in 2020 in response to George Floyd’s death and the resulting protests. The early moves to dismantle the DEI initiatives are in response to the forthcoming Trump administration.
For the second part of today’s episode, we explore a few recent examples of hypocrisy from the right including a state representative telling an indigenous candidate to go back to where she came from, the outrage at President Biden’s lie when he suggested that he would not pardon Hunter Biden, but the lack of outrage over Trump appointing Project 2025 architects to key cabinet positions, and a Trump-appointed judge striking down overtime protections for American workers in favor of businesses.
Our Way Black History Fact covers the prohibition of racial discrimination in the U.S. military.
Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse. Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.