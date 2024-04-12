Summary: The first half of today’s show is dedicated to covering the early moves to dismantle the DEI initiatives that many companies adopted in 2020 in response to George Floyd’s death and the resulting protests. The early moves to dismantle the DEI initiatives are in response to the forthcoming Trump administration.



For the second part of today’s episode, we explore a few recent examples of hypocrisy from the right including a state representative telling an indigenous candidate to go back to where she came from, the outrage at President Biden’s lie when he suggested that he would not pardon Hunter Biden, but the lack of outrage over Trump appointing Project 2025 architects to key cabinet positions, and a Trump-appointed judge striking down overtime protections for American workers in favor of businesses.



Our Way Black History Fact covers the prohibition of racial discrimination in the U.S. military.

