Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Dec. 5, 2024, midnight
Being branded as subversive is a point of pride for many global artists. Venture down the road less travelled with the radical (Gipsy Power Band), the tropically punk (The Bolokos), the South Asian Invasion (Black Star Liner) and the bittersweet (Alejandro and Maria Laura), this week from World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Gipsy Power Band - Llora
Shugorei - Roboto (feat. Noz)
Locarno - Bomberas Y Curanderos CANCON
Sonova - Europinion CANCON
The Zawose Queens - Maisha
Alejandro and Maria Laura - Yo No Pase Por Aqui
Sultans Of String - Pinball Wizard CANCON
The Bolokos - At The Edge Of The Town
Black Star Liner - Low BMW
Songhoy Blues - Issa
Skari - September Morning
Ze Nigro - Gorjeios
Haldi & ans Flamingo - Meile Kahele
The Boom Yeh - Keep Right On

59:53

World Beat Canada Radio December 7 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:53 1 Dec. 5, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:53  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 