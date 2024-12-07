Being branded as subversive is a point of pride for many global artists. Venture down the road less travelled with the radical (Gipsy Power Band), the tropically punk (The Bolokos), the South Asian Invasion (Black Star Liner) and the bittersweet (Alejandro and Maria Laura), this week from World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Gipsy Power Band - Llora Shugorei - Roboto (feat. Noz) Locarno - Bomberas Y Curanderos CANCON Sonova - Europinion CANCON The Zawose Queens - Maisha Alejandro and Maria Laura - Yo No Pase Por Aqui Sultans Of String - Pinball Wizard CANCON The Bolokos - At The Edge Of The Town Black Star Liner - Low BMW Songhoy Blues - Issa Skari - September Morning Ze Nigro - Gorjeios Haldi & ans Flamingo - Meile Kahele The Boom Yeh - Keep Right On