Lots of homegrown talent to enjoy this hour along with global spins on Celtic traditions, from northern Brazil (Furmiga Dub), Peilmanni folk from Finland (Salamakannel) rockin' Hardanger fiddle from Norway (Gangar) even a Celtic-inspired track from Vampire Weekend! Served with a twist each week with Patricia Fraser. Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Firkin - Santiana Gangar - Grotleken The Clumsy Lovers - Streams Of Whiskey CANCON Derina Harvey Band - Run To Me CANCON Furmiga Dub - Upi Biti Niteworks - An Toll Dubh feat. Sian Salamakannel - Salamahumppa Searson - My Canadian Town CANCON Enter The Haggis - Can't Trust The News CANCON The Finlay MacDonald Band - Salsa's The Stapletons - The Bigler Lunarium - Evening Star Vampire Weekend - Bryn The Duhks - Magalenha Iain Copeland - Neil Ewart Of Ardnamurchan