Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
Dec. 5, 2024, midnight
Lots of homegrown talent to enjoy this hour along with global spins on Celtic traditions, from northern Brazil (Furmiga Dub), Peilmanni folk from Finland (Salamakannel) rockin' Hardanger fiddle from Norway (Gangar) even a Celtic-inspired track from Vampire Weekend! Served with a twist each week with Patricia Fraser. Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Firkin - Santiana
Gangar - Grotleken
The Clumsy Lovers - Streams Of Whiskey CANCON
Derina Harvey Band - Run To Me CANCON
Furmiga Dub - Upi Biti
Niteworks - An Toll Dubh feat. Sian
Salamakannel - Salamahumppa
Searson - My Canadian Town CANCON
Enter The Haggis - Can't Trust The News CANCON
The Finlay MacDonald Band - Salsa's
The Stapletons - The Bigler
Lunarium - Evening Star
Vampire Weekend - Bryn
The Duhks - Magalenha
Iain Copeland - Neil Ewart Of Ardnamurchan

59:53

