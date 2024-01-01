Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From JAPAN- Space Force, the newest branch of the US military, has established a new unit in Japan. The South Korean President invoked martial law to put his opponents in check- large protests followed and he now faces impeachment. The International Court of Justice is discussing the legal consequences will be for countries that cause significant harm to the climate. The UN summit on plastic pollution reached a stalemate and postponed a draft agreement. International organizations have suspended their work in Gaza following an Israeli airstrike that killed 2 workers delivering food in a World Food Central Kitchen vehicle. Israel continues airstrikes in Lebanon despite agreeing a a ceasefire.



From FRANCE- The recently appointed Prime Minister of France has resigned after Parliament rejected him in an historic no confidence vote- a coalition of far-right and far-left joined to remove him. We'll hear press reviews from 3 days leading to the decision which leaves the French government in a precarious situation. Amnesty International has officially accused Israel of carrying out a genocide against Palestinians based on statements made by officials.



From CUBA- There were mass rallies in London calling for the end of Israeli attacks on Palestine- at the rally the London Metropolatin Police issued a warning that expressing support for Palestine is a criminal offense under British law. UN Sec General Guterres said children in Gaza have the highest per capita number of amputees anywhere in the world.



