The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
outFarpress presents
Listen globally
Weekly Program
International News, News Program, Japan, France, Germany, Japan, S Korea, Plastic Summit, Israel, Occupied Palestine, Militarism,
 Dan Roberts  Contact Contributor
Dec. 5, 2024, midnight
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. NHK Japan, France 24, and Cuba.
This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr241206.mp3 (29:00)

From JAPAN- Space Force, the newest branch of the US military, has established a new unit in Japan. The South Korean President invoked martial law to put his opponents in check- large protests followed and he now faces impeachment. The International Court of Justice is discussing the legal consequences will be for countries that cause significant harm to the climate. The UN summit on plastic pollution reached a stalemate and postponed a draft agreement. International organizations have suspended their work in Gaza following an Israeli airstrike that killed 2 workers delivering food in a World Food Central Kitchen vehicle. Israel continues airstrikes in Lebanon despite agreeing a a ceasefire.

From FRANCE- The recently appointed Prime Minister of France has resigned after Parliament rejected him in an historic no confidence vote- a coalition of far-right and far-left joined to remove him. We'll hear press reviews from 3 days leading to the decision which leaves the French government in a precarious situation. Amnesty International has officially accused Israel of carrying out a genocide against Palestinians based on statements made by officials.

From CUBA- There were mass rallies in London calling for the end of Israeli attacks on Palestine- at the rally the London Metropolatin Police issued a warning that expressing support for Palestine is a criminal offense under British law. UN Sec General Guterres said children in Gaza have the highest per capita number of amputees anywhere in the world.

Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

Website Page-
< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml
¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"You're not supposed to be so blind with patriotism that you can't face reality. Wrong is wrong no matter who does it or who says it."
--Malcolm X

Dan Roberts
Shortwave Report-
www.outfarpress.com
YouthSpeaksOut!-
www.youthspeaksout.net

Highest Quality Download Program Podcast
160KB mono
00:29:00 1 Dec. 5, 2024
Mendocino County, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  160Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
Quick Download/Slow modem streaming Download Program Podcast
24KB mono VBR
00:29:00 1 Dec. 6, 2024
Mendocino County, California
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  24Kbps flac
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 