Program Information
Global Research News Hour Episode 452
Action/Event
Michael Welch, Yves Engler, Miles Howe, Rachel Small
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
Dec. 6, 2024, midnight
This week on the Global Research News Hour, Canadian voices who have been crying out against the illegal actions by the State of Israel are making gains in the Palestine movement, and we are attempting to highlight some of the successes on the eve of December 10 , human rights day, First we will speak to Professor Miles Howe about a report he co-authored linking millions of dollars to 5 key charitable foundations going to support illegal settlements and activities on Palestinian occupied territory. Then we speak with author and activist Yves Engler about The Anti-Nato protests in Montreal two weeks ago that got major international headlines as violent and anti semitic and that were denounced by the Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau. Finally we hear about the non violent act of civil disobedience waged at Parliament Hill demanding an arms embargo against Israel for crimes that continue to be used against the latest historic genocide.
interviews by Michael Welch

00:59:08 1 Dec. 6, 2024
