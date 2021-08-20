TBR 241206 - Welcome to the Machine*

TBR 241206 - Welcome to the Machine*

Summary: This week’s radio show ponders the lessons of Benjamin Franklin on the subject of farting proudly, and we point out some of the reasons that Goldman $achs $ucks. Welcome to the Machine.

*The News & Commentary section of this week's show originally aired on August 20, 2021



Part 1:



Music: Liverpaw

Yellow vs. Green 1

by: Ken Nordine

Fart Proudly!

Music: Ludwig van Beethoven

Yellow vs. Green 2

by: Ken Nordine

Welcome to the Machine

Music: Jennifer Batten — Ed Mann — Consolidated

09:55—27:11



Part 2:



Stupid America

by: The Final Edition

Goldman $achs $ucks

Music: Mike Oldfield (3X)

29:16—39:57



Music Intro

Whitey on the Moon

by Gil Scott-Heron

The Message

by Grandmaster Flash & The Furious

Wrong Radio Station

by Benjamin Zephaniah

Fascists

by Woody Guthrie

Man Plans God Laughs

by Public Enemy

53:10—54:00



‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:



Time To Assimilate

by The Plastic Fantastics

Somebody’s Child

by Judith Owen

