Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Welcome to the Machine*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
Dec. 6, 2024, midnight
This week’s radio show ponders the lessons of Benjamin Franklin on the subject of farting proudly, and we point out some of the reasons that Goldman $achs $ucks. Welcome to the Machine.
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on August 20, 2021

———————————————————

Part 1:

Station ID / Disclaimer / Show Intro
Music: Liverpaw
00:00—01:50

Yellow vs. Green 1
by: Ken Nordine
1:50—3:20

Fart Proudly!
Music: Ludwig van Beethoven
03:19—08:27

Yellow vs. Green 2
by: Ken Nordine
8:26—09:55

Welcome to the Machine
Music: Jennifer Batten — Ed Mann — Consolidated
09:55—27:11

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer
27:11—27:35

Stupid America
by: The Final Edition
27:34—29:17

Goldman $achs $ucks
Music: Mike Oldfield (3X)
29:16—39:57

———————————————————

Music Intro
39:55—40:11

Whitey on the Moon
by Gil Scott-Heron
40:11—41:43

The Message
by Grandmaster Flash & The Furious
41:42—44:54

Wrong Radio Station
by Benjamin Zephaniah
44:52—49:38

Fascists
by Woody Guthrie
49:36—51:09

Man Plans God Laughs
by Public Enemy
51:09—53:13

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
53:10—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:

Intro
0:00—0:05

Time To Assimilate
by The Plastic Fantastics
0:02—2:08

Somebody’s Child
by Judith Owen
2:07—5:18

Credits
5:17—6:00

TBR 241206 - Welcome to the Machine* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Dec. 6, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 12 Download File...
TBR 241206 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Dec. 5, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 11 Download File...
 