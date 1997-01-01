The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
It’s Really Hot!
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Dec. 7, 2024, midnight
Sonic Café, from 1977 Bad Company with Burnin’ Sky, which takes on a different meaning in today’s globally warming world, so hey welcome to the café, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 412. This time the Sonic Café looks at global warming in a thing we call, It’s Really Hot! Comedian Jim Gaffigan is here to tell us about his hot time in Las Vegas, and later comedian Jeff Allen shares his Summer experience in Arizona. Our music mix is pulled from 55 years, with each tune bringing the heat, so to speak, in one form or another. Listen for The Rolling Stones with Hot Stuff, Sly & the Family Stone from 1969 with there tune Hot Fun In The Summertime, plus Tom Petty, The Allman Brothers, Third Eye Blind, The Cure, Talking Heads, Van Halen along with some other fun stuff, as the Sonic Café presents, It’s Really Hot! From our little radio café way out here in the Pacific Northwest, on the beautiful Oregon coast, where it is ahh for some reason, it’s always nice and cool, from 1982 this is Billy Idol with Hot In The City, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Burning Sky
Artist: Bad Company
LP: Burnin' Sky
Yr: 1977
Song 2: Hot In The City
Artist: Billy Idol
LP: Billy Idol
Yr: 1982
Song 3: Hot Stuff
Artist: The Rolling Stones
LP: Black & Blue
Yr: 1976
Song 4: Hot Vegas: Come Back During Summer
Artist: Jim Gaffigan
LP: Quality Time
Yr. 2019
Song 5: Hot Fun In The Summertime
Artist: Sly & The Family Stone
LP: Hot Fun In The Summertime
Yr: 1969
Song 6: Burnt Out Town
Artist: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
LP: Hypnotic Eye
Yr: 2014
Song 7: Hot 'Lanta
Artist: The Allman Brothers Band
LP: Eat A Peach
Year: 1972
Song 8: Burning Man
Artist: Third Eye Blind
LP: Third Eye Blind [Disc 1]
Yr: 1997
Song 9: When The Weather is Too Hot
Artist: Jeff Allen
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2020
Song 10: Hot Hot Hot!!!
Artist: The Cure
LP: Mixed Up [Disc 1]
Yr: 1990
Song 11: Burning Down The House
Artist: Talking Heads
LP: Sand In The Vaseline [Disc 1]
Yr: 1992
Song 12: Global Warming
Artist: Jim Gaffigan
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 13: Hot For Teacher
Artist: Van Halen
LP: 1984
Yr: 1984
Song 14: Hot And Nasty
Artist: Black Oak Arkansas
LP: Black Oak Arkansas
Yr: 1971
Song 15: A Son-In-Law
Artist: Ennio Morricone
LP: Butterfly
Yr: 1982
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

