Sonic Café, from 1977 Bad Company with Burnin’ Sky, which takes on a different meaning in today’s globally warming world, so hey welcome to the café, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 412. This time the Sonic Café looks at global warming in a thing we call, It’s Really Hot! Comedian Jim Gaffigan is here to tell us about his hot time in Las Vegas, and later comedian Jeff Allen shares his Summer experience in Arizona. Our music mix is pulled from 55 years, with each tune bringing the heat, so to speak, in one form or another. Listen for The Rolling Stones with Hot Stuff, Sly & the Family Stone from 1969 with there tune Hot Fun In The Summertime, plus Tom Petty, The Allman Brothers, Third Eye Blind, The Cure, Talking Heads, Van Halen along with some other fun stuff, as the Sonic Café presents, It’s Really Hot! From our little radio café way out here in the Pacific Northwest, on the beautiful Oregon coast, where it is ahh for some reason, it’s always nice and cool, from 1982 this is Billy Idol with Hot In The City, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Burning Sky Artist: Bad Company LP: Burnin' Sky Yr: 1977 Song 2: Hot In The City Artist: Billy Idol LP: Billy Idol Yr: 1982 Song 3: Hot Stuff Artist: The Rolling Stones LP: Black & Blue Yr: 1976 Song 4: Hot Vegas: Come Back During Summer Artist: Jim Gaffigan LP: Quality Time Yr. 2019 Song 5: Hot Fun In The Summertime Artist: Sly & The Family Stone LP: Hot Fun In The Summertime Yr: 1969 Song 6: Burnt Out Town Artist: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers LP: Hypnotic Eye Yr: 2014 Song 7: Hot 'Lanta Artist: The Allman Brothers Band LP: Eat A Peach Year: 1972 Song 8: Burning Man Artist: Third Eye Blind LP: Third Eye Blind [Disc 1] Yr: 1997 Song 9: When The Weather is Too Hot Artist: Jeff Allen LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: 2020 Song 10: Hot Hot Hot!!! Artist: The Cure LP: Mixed Up [Disc 1] Yr: 1990 Song 11: Burning Down The House Artist: Talking Heads LP: Sand In The Vaseline [Disc 1] Yr: 1992 Song 12: Global Warming Artist: Jim Gaffigan LP: Yr: 2024 Song 13: Hot For Teacher Artist: Van Halen LP: 1984 Yr: 1984 Song 14: Hot And Nasty Artist: Black Oak Arkansas LP: Black Oak Arkansas Yr: 1971 Song 15: A Son-In-Law Artist: Ennio Morricone LP: Butterfly Yr: 1982
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
