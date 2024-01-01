Summary: Bruce Gagnon coordinates the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space, (http://space4peace.org/) Bruce is a long time Union Organizer and Peace advocate and writers for a blog called Organizing Notes http://space4peace.blogspot.com/



Co-Host Stuart Richardson interviews Bruce about the US providing long range missiles to Ukraine and the global risk, how the Trump Admin is showing signs of being more of the same and how we the people need to come together to oppose war and conflict. Our division has been a valuable weapon for the ruling class.