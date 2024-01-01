The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Latin Waves
Long Range weapons in Ukraine and Trumps new cabinet
Weekly Program
Bruce Gagnon
Dec. 8, 2024, midnight
Bruce Gagnon coordinates the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space, (http://space4peace.org/) Bruce is a long time Union Organizer and Peace advocate and writers for a blog called Organizing Notes http://space4peace.blogspot.com/

Co-Host Stuart Richardson interviews Bruce about the US providing long range missiles to Ukraine and the global risk, how the Trump Admin is showing signs of being more of the same and how we the people need to come together to oppose war and conflict. Our division has been a valuable weapon for the ruling class.
00:28:28 1 Dec. 8, 2024
Vancouver Studios www.latinwavesmedia.com
 00:28:28  320Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 