Notes: Artist - Title Year

Eddie Crosby - Blues Stay Away from Me 1949

The Staple Singers - Why (Am I Treated So Bad) 1967

Little Anthony & The Duponts - You 1956

Big Bertha - Little Daddy 1956

Cousin Emmy and her Kinfolks - Freight Train Blues 1939

Stuff Smith - I Don't Want To Make History (I Just Want To Make Love) 1936

The Famous Ward Singers - That's Enough For Me 1957

Smiley Lewis - One Night (Of Sin) 1956

Nations Brothers - Bankhead Blues 1936

Ella Fitzgerald (w; Louis Armstrong) - The Frim Fram Sauce 1946

Redd Stewart & His Kentucky Colonels - Brother, Drop Dead (Boogie) 1950

Jean Shepard - Jeopardy 1959

The "5" Royales - Crazy, Crazy, Crazy 1953

Rollee McGill - Rhythm Rockin' Blues 1955

Lord Tanamo - Come Down 1963

Rockin' Sidney - No Future 1977

Little Richard - Early One Morning 1957

The Sensational Nightingales - I'm Going On With Jesus 1954

Carole King - Breaking Up Is Hard To Do 1963

"Little" Jimmy Dickens - (I Got) A Hole In My Pocket 1958

Art Baxter & His Rock 'N' Roll Sinners - Bax To The Wall 1956