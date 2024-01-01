The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Dec. 8, 2024, midnight
Check out Backbeat this week to hear a lot of country musicians singin' the blues, early records by Little Anthony and Rockin' Sidney made before they hit it big, a great Little Richard B-side and Carole King does a Neil Sedaka song.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year
Eddie Crosby - Blues Stay Away from Me 1949
The Staple Singers - Why (Am I Treated So Bad) 1967
Little Anthony & The Duponts - You 1956
Big Bertha - Little Daddy 1956
Cousin Emmy and her Kinfolks - Freight Train Blues 1939
Stuff Smith - I Don't Want To Make History (I Just Want To Make Love) 1936
The Famous Ward Singers - That's Enough For Me 1957
Smiley Lewis - One Night (Of Sin) 1956
Nations Brothers - Bankhead Blues 1936
Ella Fitzgerald (w; Louis Armstrong) - The Frim Fram Sauce 1946
Redd Stewart & His Kentucky Colonels - Brother, Drop Dead (Boogie) 1950
Jean Shepard - Jeopardy 1959
The "5" Royales - Crazy, Crazy, Crazy 1953
Rollee McGill - Rhythm Rockin' Blues 1955
Lord Tanamo - Come Down 1963
Rockin' Sidney - No Future 1977
Little Richard - Early One Morning 1957
The Sensational Nightingales - I'm Going On With Jesus 1954
Carole King - Breaking Up Is Hard To Do 1963
"Little" Jimmy Dickens - (I Got) A Hole In My Pocket 1958
Art Baxter & His Rock 'N' Roll Sinners - Bax To The Wall 1956

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Dec. 8, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 