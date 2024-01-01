Check out Backbeat this week to hear a lot of country musicians singin' the blues, early records by Little Anthony and Rockin' Sidney made before they hit it big, a great Little Richard B-side and Carole King does a Neil Sedaka song. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year Eddie Crosby - Blues Stay Away from Me 1949 The Staple Singers - Why (Am I Treated So Bad) 1967 Little Anthony & The Duponts - You 1956 Big Bertha - Little Daddy 1956 Cousin Emmy and her Kinfolks - Freight Train Blues 1939 Stuff Smith - I Don't Want To Make History (I Just Want To Make Love) 1936 The Famous Ward Singers - That's Enough For Me 1957 Smiley Lewis - One Night (Of Sin) 1956 Nations Brothers - Bankhead Blues 1936 Ella Fitzgerald (w; Louis Armstrong) - The Frim Fram Sauce 1946 Redd Stewart & His Kentucky Colonels - Brother, Drop Dead (Boogie) 1950 Jean Shepard - Jeopardy 1959 The "5" Royales - Crazy, Crazy, Crazy 1953 Rollee McGill - Rhythm Rockin' Blues 1955 Lord Tanamo - Come Down 1963 Rockin' Sidney - No Future 1977 Little Richard - Early One Morning 1957 The Sensational Nightingales - I'm Going On With Jesus 1954 Carole King - Breaking Up Is Hard To Do 1963 "Little" Jimmy Dickens - (I Got) A Hole In My Pocket 1958 Art Baxter & His Rock 'N' Roll Sinners - Bax To The Wall 1956