TWIP-241208 Tana Hesse & Nora Ericat discuss the role of writers in pursuits of social justice, for both Black and Palestinian and the connection between these two battles.

Subtitle: Tana Hesse & Nora Ericat discuss the role of writers in pursuits of social justice, for both Black and Palestinian and the connection between these two battles.

Program Type: 2

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host Ann Lucas: Speakers Tana Hesse & Nora Ericat

Date Published: Dec. 8, 2024, midnight

Summary: Tana Hesse & Nora Ericat discuss the role of writers in pursuits of social justice, for both Black and Palestinian and the connection between these two battles.

Credits: Ann Lucas, Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, Mohammed I. Alghool

Notes:



