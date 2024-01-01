|
|Truth and Justice Radio
|Tana Hesse & Nora Ericat discuss the role of writers in pursuits of social justice, for both Black and Palestinian and the connection between these two battles.
|Host Ann Lucas: Speakers Tana Hesse & Nora Ericat
|Dec. 8, 2024, midnight
|Ann Lucas, Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, Mohammed I. Alghool
| Dec. 1, 2024
|Cambridge and elsewhere
|
