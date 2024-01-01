Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in the News with Larry K and Gary Wilcox. On today's show we welcome from the Eastern Band Cherokee Nation, Larkin FourKiller. Photographer, writer and entrepreneur. Today he's here to talk about “How to See and Learn about Nature.” Larkin is a professional nature and wildlife photographer. Fourkiller takes pictures of eagles, bison, hummingbirds, landscapes, and fox. He travels the world including; Florida, California, North Carolina, Indiana, Colorado and more. Larkin works in and with several fields, including; interior designers, publications, educational centers, wildlife centers, Cherokee language and culture, senior citizens communities and more. Larkin is a professional Keynote speaker in photography, nature and wildlife, and Cherokee and Native Culture. You can contact him at www.linkedin.com/in/larkinfourkiller. This and more along with National Native News and Antonia Gonazles.



