Summary: Who are the wealthy wizards putting doubt in your mind - at your expense? From the Institute for Policy Studies, Chuck Collins new report: Fossil Fuel Philanthropy - How taxpayer-subsidized charities promote climate change disinformation and stall urgent action. Then another shocker. Dr. Joan Casey: breathing wildfire smoke increases risk of dementia by 18%. As record wildfire years pile up, yes, climate change can drive you mad. Protect your brain!