Speeches by Nawal El Saadawi of Egypt and Alice Shalvi of Israel, speaking about religion at the First World Summit on Women and the Many Dimensions of Power, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, June 1990. Both speakers recently passed away; but the issues with which they dealt may never die.
Event recorded and produced by WINGS co-founder, the late Katherine Davenport; Series Producer, Frieda Werden. Original sound logo by Maggi Payne.
Updated from WINGS #28-90 Nawal El Saadawi And Alice Shalvi (1990)
00:28:58
Dec. 9, 2024
Montreal, Quebec; Kansas City, Missouri; Denman Island BC