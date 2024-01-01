The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Religion as tool of politics
Weekly Program
Nawal el Saadawi; Alice Shalvi
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Dec. 9, 2024, midnight
Speeches by Nawal El Saadawi of Egypt and Alice Shalvi of Israel, speaking about religion at the First World Summit on Women and the Many Dimensions of Power, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, June 1990. Both speakers recently passed away; but the issues with which they dealt may never die.
Event recorded and produced by WINGS co-founder, the late Katherine Davenport; Series Producer, Frieda Werden. Original sound logo by Maggi Payne.

Download Program Podcast
Updated from WINGS #28-90 Nawal El Saadawi And Alice Shalvi (1990)
00:28:58 1 Dec. 9, 2024
Montreal, Quebec; Kansas City, Missouri; Denman Island BC
  View Script
    
 00:28:58  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 