Summary: This episode of Today's Bluegrass showcases all new music. Some of the tunes featured include music from the new Pinecastle Christmas Project featuring Troy Engle, Williamson Branch, Daryl Mosely and many more.



The show can be heard on Southern Branch Bluegrass & Gospel Music Radio five times each week. Monday at 9 AM, Tuesday at 12 AM, Thursday and Friday at 11 PM and Saturday at 3 AM - all times Eastern.

Southern Branch Bluegrass & Gospel Music Radio can be tuned in locally at 91.7 FM Community Radio and streaming world wide at www.sbbradio.org and www.sbbradio.net

We are WSBB - Digital Broadcasting Radio.