Nonbinary-supportive North Carolina parents ponder escape plans; the U.S. Supreme Court holds a historic trans health rights hearing, Moscow cops raid gay bars to combat “queer propaganda”, Walmart shelves diversity, equity and inclusion, and trans protestors and their cisgender supporters are nabbed in a “joyful” U.S. Capitol bathroom bust. Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Hollies; Klymaxx; Logan Pitcher. Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!