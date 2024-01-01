The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
THIS WAY OUT
The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 12-09-24
Weekly Program
Chase Strangio; Matthew Rice, Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh, Elizabeth Prelogar; “Jimmy” and “Megan”.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Dec. 10, 2024, midnight
Nonbinary-supportive North Carolina parents ponder escape plans; the U.S. Supreme Court holds a historic trans health rights hearing, Moscow cops raid gay bars to combat “queer propaganda”, Walmart shelves diversity, equity and inclusion, and trans protestors and their cisgender supporters are nabbed in a “joyful” U.S. Capitol bathroom bust.
Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Hollies; Klymaxx; Logan Pitcher.
Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 Dec. 10, 2024
Los Angeles, CA USA
  View Script
    
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 