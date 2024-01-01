Notes: Hey Listeners,



This my 17th holiday season on the air. Some years I would play holiday music two or even three weeks leading up to Christmas. Now that I’m alternating weeks I will confine the holiday tunes to the Monday before Christmas – 12/23!

Well, what to play this week? I also used to do a holiday gift show and highlight new releases, new boxed sets, and classic boxed sets and other music that would make a great gift for your loved ones.

But with everyone listening to music on various streaming platforms the gift of music seems to be passé. Bummer. I loved getting and giving music, but so many people I know no longer have a way to play CDs and many have not made their way back to vinyl.

Fear not, if there are music lovers on your holiday list I suggest giving music books – there are thousands of titles and the make great gifts. Here is a short list of ideas.

• How Women Made Music

• But Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow: An Oral History of the 60s Girl Groups

• 33 1/3 series

• 1967

• Trouble Boys

• The Man from Muscle Shoals – Rick Hall

• Music is History

• Life

• The Beatles – Bob Spitz

• Country Soul

• Without Getting Killed or Caught

• The Last Train from Memphis

• Euphoric Recall

And mor local you could buy Andrew Cothern’s (WRIR’s own) RVA Playlist which has just been released as a 2nd edition in hardback or perhaps the Richmond Folk Festival book that came out this year to celebrate the 20th year. Or how about Rich Tarbell’s Regarding Charlottesville Music? Or one of the Under the Table and Screaming zines from UVA’s WTJU.

Tons of choices – or just got to a local record store and buy their t-shirt or and other merch they have for sale.

Meanwhile, at the very top of my list How Women Made Music. It’s a great read and that will be the subject of my show this Monday night. I can’t play them all but you might enjoy checking out these lists:



200 Greatest Songs By Women



150 Greatest Albums Made By Women



Thanks for listening.



The Haberdasher



Shania Twain Man! I Feel Like a Woman! Come On Over Mercury Nashville

Ani DiFranco 32 Flavors Not a Pretty Girl Righteous Babe Records

Paramore That's What You Get Riot! Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic

The Slits Shoplifting Cut (Deluxe Edition) UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)

PJ Harvey 50 Ft Queenie Rid Of Me Island

Big Mama Thornton Hound Dog Ball n' Chain Arhoolie Records

Etta James Baby What You Want Me to Do (Live) Live from San Francisco Private Music

Joan Baez Silver Dagger Joan Baez Intermusic - X5 Music Group

Joni Mitchell Carey Blue Rhino

Lauryn Hill Superstar The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Ruffhouse/Columbia

René Marie Dixie/Strange Fruit Vertigo MaxJazz

Kaki King Playing with Pink Noise Legs to Make us Longer Epic

Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom Otis Was a Polar Bear Otis Was a Polar Bear The Royal Potato Family

A-Wa Habib Galbi Habib Galbi The Eighth Note

Angélique Kidjo Agolo Aye Universal-Island Records Ltd.

Celia Cruz La Vida Es Un Carnaval Mi Vida Es Cantar National Own

I'm With Her I-89 See You Around Rounder Records

Mary Gauthier Mercy Now Mercy Now (Bonus Track) Lost Highway Records

Big Thief Mary Capacity 4AD

Elizabeth Cook Heroin Addict Sister Welder Thirty One Tigers

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down We the Common (For Valerie Bolden) We the Common Ribbon Music

The Moldy Peaches Anyone Else But You The Moldy Peaches The Moldy Peaches

Sharon Van Etten Every Time the Sun Comes Up Are We There Jagjaguwar

Waxahatchee Bathtub American Weekend Don Giovanni Records

Margo Price Hands of Time Midwest Farmer's Daughter Third Man Records

