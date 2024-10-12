Summary: Lottaz quotes the news of the day: Bashar al-Assad, the long-term leader of the Syrian state, had just arrived with his family in Russia where he has been granted asylum. And Damascus is now in the hands of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Iran has evacuated its embassy and the Russians are, according to their own statements, in talks with the “rebels” AKA “terrorists”, who are now in control of large swathes of Syria.



Pascal Lottaz discusses what all of this means with Ambassador Chas Freeman. He served in the United States Foreign Service, the State and Defense Departments in many different capacities over the course of thirty years. Most notably, Freeman worked as the main interpreter for Richard Nixon during his 1972 China visit and served as the U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 1989 to 1992, where he dealt with the Gulf War.



Pascal Lottaz is Assistant Professor at Waseda Institute for Advanced Studies - and Adjunct Professor for European Politics at Temple University, Japan Campus.



DATE: 12/10/2024



