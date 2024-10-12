The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
TUC Radio
Pascal Lottaz from Neutrality Studies gets comments on the breaking news of December 9, 2024
Weekly Program
Ambassador Chas Freeman
 Maria Gilardin  Contact Contributor
Dec. 11, 2024, midnight
Lottaz quotes the news of the day: Bashar al-Assad, the long-term leader of the Syrian state, had just arrived with his family in Russia where he has been granted asylum. And Damascus is now in the hands of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Iran has evacuated its embassy and the Russians are, according to their own statements, in talks with the “rebels” AKA “terrorists”, who are now in control of large swathes of Syria.

Pascal Lottaz discusses what all of this means with Ambassador Chas Freeman. He served in the United States Foreign Service, the State and Defense Departments in many different capacities over the course of thirty years. Most notably, Freeman worked as the main interpreter for Richard Nixon during his 1972 China visit and served as the U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 1989 to 1992, where he dealt with the Gulf War.

Pascal Lottaz is Assistant Professor at Waseda Institute for Advanced Studies - and Adjunct Professor for European Politics at Temple University, Japan Campus.

Lottaz programs the YouTube channel Neutrality Studies where the full length interview is posted under the title: Syria Collapse: Israel Wins, Russia Setback, Iran Isolated & Closer to the Bomb | Amb. Chas Freeman

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JA30KfpuXGM

DATE: 12/10/2024
CREDIT: Pascal Lottaz - Neutrality Studies

