The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Warren Washington + Hattie Carwell
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Dec. 11, 2024, midnight
Since 1973, the Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement has been bestowed upon people who have made a significant impact in the fight for a sustainable planet. In 2019, we spoke with that year's Tyler Prize Laureate, Warren Washington, to learn about the beginnings of his groundbreaking career as an atmospheric scientist. This week on Sea Change Radio, we pay tribute to Dr. Washington, who recently passed away at the age of 88. He was the second African American to receive a PhD in meteorology, a former chair of the National Science Board, and a senior scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado. Then, we revisit part of our conversation with physicist Hattie Carwell to learn about her long, illustrious career in the atomic energy space as well as her work at the Museum of African American Technology.
Track: Lip Service
Artist: Albert Collins
Album: Trash Talkin'
Label: Imperial
Year: 1969

Track: Dream A Little Dream
Artist: Louis Armstrong
Album: N/A
Label: Universal
Year: 1968

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Dec. 11, 2024
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 