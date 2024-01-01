The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Christian Fascism, A World in Turmoil And the Revolutionary Leadership of Bob Avakian
Weekly Program
Annie Day and Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (The RevComs); RevCom Corps for the Emancipation of Humanity
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Dec. 11, 2024, midnight
Introduction: the world in turmoil and the National Campaign to Get @BobAvakianOfficial Everywhere. Christian Fascism and the Trump MAGA regime. The RevCom Corps confronts a MAGA fascist rally terrorizing immigrant day laborers. Voices from a livestream on the National Campaign. The music of Toomah Salehi, a heroic Iranian rapper who was just released after two years of imprisonment and torture at the hands of the Islamic regime. Plus, from @BobAvakianOfficial, REVOLUTION 106 and 107.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

