Summary: The first half of today’s show is dedicated to covering the acquittal of Daniel Penny…the man who choked Jordan Neely to death on a NYC subway during a mental breakdown. We discuss how hurtful this action is to all the people hoping for some accountability in the outcome, and explore the origins of the BLM movement from situations like these.



The second half of the show we discuss how the Broward County Sheriffs Office made and sold crack to people in the 80s and 90s in order to arrest them. We discuss systemic oppression and how cases like this give us insight into just how much it can affect outcomes for individuals, families, and communities.



Our Way Black History Fact covers the story behind the friendship of Jessie Owens and Luz Long after they competed in front of Adolf Hitler in the 1936 Olympics.

