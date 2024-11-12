The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Civic Cipher
12/11/24 - 12/17/24
Weekly Program
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Dec. 12, 2024, midnight
The first half of today’s show is dedicated to covering the acquittal of Daniel Penny…the man who choked Jordan Neely to death on a NYC subway during a mental breakdown. We discuss how hurtful this action is to all the people hoping for some accountability in the outcome, and explore the origins of the BLM movement from situations like these.

The second half of the show we discuss how the Broward County Sheriffs Office made and sold crack to people in the 80s and 90s in order to arrest them. We discuss systemic oppression and how cases like this give us insight into just how much it can affect outcomes for individuals, families, and communities.

Our Way Black History Fact covers the story behind the friendship of Jessie Owens and Luz Long after they competed in front of Adolf Hitler in the 1936 Olympics.
Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.

FB/Instagram/YouTube/TikTok/Fanbase: @civiccipher

00:59:00 1 Dec. 12, 2024
Phoenix
