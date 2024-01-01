1. Spittin It Right - Milya Brethren (Byggs, IamLennon) 2. History Lesson - Epidemic and Tantu 3. Habitat - Yasiin Bey 4. Plan Eh - Monolith (Grimace Love, Charisma, Dan-e-o, Wio-K, Black Cat, Korry Deez and SpiDahman) 5. Communism - Common Sense 6. Mic Check 1-2 - Shaquille O'Neal ft. Ill Al Skratch 7. No I'm Not Home - Rampage the Last Boyscout 8. Another Chapter - Idris Goodwin 9. Come Get Me - Nas 10. Respect - Triple Crown 11. Show and Prove - Big Daddy Kane ft. Skoob Lover, Sauce Money, Shyheim, Jay Z, Ol' Dirty Bastard 12. Foolish Games - Full Circle 13. Believe - royceBIRTH 14. The Movement II - Kenn Starr 15. Real Music - Natural Selection (Sense One and AD Beats) 16. You Write Your Dreams - Gadget
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
