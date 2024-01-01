Summary: 1. Spittin It Right - Milya Brethren (Byggs, IamLennon)

2. History Lesson - Epidemic and Tantu

3. Habitat - Yasiin Bey

4. Plan Eh - Monolith (Grimace Love, Charisma, Dan-e-o, Wio-K, Black Cat, Korry Deez and SpiDahman)

5. Communism - Common Sense

6. Mic Check 1-2 - Shaquille O'Neal ft. Ill Al Skratch

7. No I'm Not Home - Rampage the Last Boyscout

8. Another Chapter - Idris Goodwin

9. Come Get Me - Nas

10. Respect - Triple Crown

11. Show and Prove - Big Daddy Kane ft. Skoob Lover, Sauce Money, Shyheim, Jay Z, Ol' Dirty Bastard

12. Foolish Games - Full Circle

13. Believe - royceBIRTH

14. The Movement II - Kenn Starr

15. Real Music - Natural Selection (Sense One and AD Beats)

16. You Write Your Dreams - Gadget