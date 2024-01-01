The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
re-up and slightly re-done
10
Gamma Krush
Dec. 12, 2024, midnight
1. Spittin It Right - Milya Brethren (Byggs, IamLennon)
2. History Lesson - Epidemic and Tantu
3. Habitat - Yasiin Bey
4. Plan Eh - Monolith (Grimace Love, Charisma, Dan-e-o, Wio-K, Black Cat, Korry Deez and SpiDahman)
5. Communism - Common Sense
6. Mic Check 1-2 - Shaquille O'Neal ft. Ill Al Skratch
7. No I'm Not Home - Rampage the Last Boyscout
8. Another Chapter - Idris Goodwin
9. Come Get Me - Nas
10. Respect - Triple Crown
11. Show and Prove - Big Daddy Kane ft. Skoob Lover, Sauce Money, Shyheim, Jay Z, Ol' Dirty Bastard
12. Foolish Games - Full Circle
13. Believe - royceBIRTH
14. The Movement II - Kenn Starr
15. Real Music - Natural Selection (Sense One and AD Beats)
16. You Write Your Dreams - Gadget
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

00:56:05 1 Dec. 11, 2024
Hamilton Ontario, Canada/Gammatorium
