The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Dec. 12, 2024, midnight
Studies say it takes 30 listens to a song for us to like it. But, if you're like me, after 30 listens, you're ready to move on! Start fresh each week with World Beat Canada Radio and songs you won't hear anywhere else. Like, Italian ska/punk from Shanti Powa, Japanese reggae/cumbia from Berlin's La Gorda Dubs, and Bombay Dub Orchestra's Brandy & Cigars remix of Sonova. We'll hook you the first time!
Calcopyrite Communications
Shanti Powa feat. Herbert Pixner - Box
Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra - Ska Fandango
Tamar Ilana & Ventanas - Elvissa CANCON
Dystoh - Let Me Be CANCON
Manu Chao - Viva Tu
Hot 8 Brass Band - Ain't No Sunshine
Joao Selva - Fantastica Bahia
Lolomis - Sidrabina
La Gorda Dubs - Journey
Sonova - Track The Groove (Bombay Dub Orchestra Remix) CANCON
Didon - Weyn
Aracan - Fogata Al Mar
Baba Zula - Pisi Pisi Halayi
Centavrvs - Al Final

59:54

World Beat Canada Radio December 14 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:54 1 Dec. 12, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:54  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 