The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Action/Event
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Dec. 12, 2024, midnight
We double dip down under for our mix of Australia's Go Set and The Rumjacks, then far-flung Celtic from Norway, Breton and Catalonia. Plenty of homespun heroes as well, like The Fretless and Mary Frances. Toss in the symphonic and electronic from Capercaillie and Sketch respectively and you have an hour of what we affectionately call Celt In A Twist, with Patricia Fraser.
Calcopyrite Communications
The Go Set - The Warriors Beneath Us
The Rumjacks - Hestia
Mary Frances - Return To Skye​ CANCON
MAZ - Brique Chaude CANCON
Barleyjuice - London Calling
Black 47 - Funky Ceili
Capercaillie - Tobar Mhoire
Annbjorg Lien - Natten
Dom DufF - Foeter Breizh
ROS - Flama
Sketch - March Strathspey and Really
The Fretless - Icarus (feat. Madeleine Roger) CANCON
Gnoss - Vore Tullye
Afro Celt Sound System - The Lockdown Reel

59:47

Celt In A Twist December 15 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:47 1 Dec. 12, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:47  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 