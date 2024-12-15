We double dip down under for our mix of Australia's Go Set and The Rumjacks, then far-flung Celtic from Norway, Breton and Catalonia. Plenty of homespun heroes as well, like The Fretless and Mary Frances. Toss in the symphonic and electronic from Capercaillie and Sketch respectively and you have an hour of what we affectionately call Celt In A Twist, with Patricia Fraser.
The Go Set - The Warriors Beneath Us The Rumjacks - Hestia Mary Frances - Return To Skye CANCON MAZ - Brique Chaude CANCON Barleyjuice - London Calling Black 47 - Funky Ceili Capercaillie - Tobar Mhoire Annbjorg Lien - Natten Dom DufF - Foeter Breizh ROS - Flama Sketch - March Strathspey and Really The Fretless - Icarus (feat. Madeleine Roger) CANCON Gnoss - Vore Tullye Afro Celt Sound System - The Lockdown Reel