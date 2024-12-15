Summary: We double dip down under for our mix of Australia's Go Set and The Rumjacks, then far-flung Celtic from Norway, Breton and Catalonia. Plenty of homespun heroes as well, like The Fretless and Mary Frances. Toss in the symphonic and electronic from Capercaillie and Sketch respectively and you have an hour of what we affectionately call Celt In A Twist, with Patricia Fraser.