Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan,



From FRANCE- I think press reviews are often the best way to see how unfolding events appear on from a global perspective. So on the topic of the overthrow of Syrian leader Assad, we will begin with reviews from Monday. There was a mixture of celebration from some countries and anger from others. There are 6 million Syrian asylum seekers and refugees worldwide, well over a million in Europe- several countries immediately halted asylum hearings and prepared to send them back. Other press reviews covered Assad receiving asylum in Russia and Israel launching airstrikes and ground incursions in Syria. The Canadian press responded to Trump joking about Trudeau and proposing a 25% tariff on imports from there. Then some press reviews about the South Korean President Yoon, who was nearly impeached for instituting martial law and proposing aggressive military actions into North Korea. Then a report on Israel military airstrikes and ground maneuvers in Syria and the Golan Heights.



From GERMANY- Mohammed al-Bashir, former leader of al-Qaeda in Syria and religious governor of Idlib province, has become the interim Prime Minister of Syria- journalist Matthias Ebam gives some background on the man and what some Syrians fear may be a move to Muslim fundamentalism. Then a report on Israeli airstrikes and IDF movements in Syria.



From CUBA- Iran accuses the US of playing a key role in the overthrow in Syria. Israeli troops have occupied several villages south of Damascus. Netanyahu says he will not stop the war in Palestine despite ceasefire talks.



From JAPAN- The Japanese group of atomic bomb survivors went to Oslo to receive their Nobel Peace Prize.



"The major western democracies are moving towards corporatism. Democracy has become a business plan, with a bottom line for every human activity, every dream, every decency, every hope. The main parliamentary parties are now devoted to the same economic policies - socialism for the rich, capitalism for the poor - and the same foreign policy of servility to endless war. This is not democracy. It is to politics what McDonalds is to food."

--John Pilger



