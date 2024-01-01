The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Dec. 12, 2024, midnight
This was a pre-recorded show which aired on Sunday Dec 1.. i was traveling during the holiday so I made this mix a week ahead of time.

I will list the song titles and artists asap =) setlist coming soon

thanks for listening to If Music Could Talk on WRIR!


02:00:18 1 Dec. 1, 2024
wrir studios
