Summary: This week, on the Global|Research News Hour, with world tensions frightening us and leading to embrace the pandemic treaty and the Pact for the Future among other arguably technocratic remedies to the classic Hegelian problem reaction solution, we explore the dynamics of the recent scare known as Pandemic, learn from similar suggested versions in history, and source out ways of preparing ourselves for a possible totalitarian dynamic playing out in the near future. Our first guest, Dr Bryan Ardis, talks about his own experiences within the medical care system within the United States and his considering a reason other than COVID-19 to the high death toll over the last few years. Then we speak to researcher Mattias Desmet about the psychological state he saw vast sectors of the Global Population subjected to and how it, together with propaganda, linked us to Totalitarian frameworks for a new technocracy. Finally, UK former political figure James Ferguson speaks to us about his organization and how it attempts to liberate us from the gradual allure of giving up our freedoms and being happy.