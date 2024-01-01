The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 453
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, Bryan Ardis, Mattias Desmet, James Ferguson
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
Dec. 13, 2024, midnight
This week, on the Global|Research News Hour, with world tensions frightening us and leading to embrace the pandemic treaty and the Pact for the Future among other arguably technocratic remedies to the classic Hegelian problem reaction solution, we explore the dynamics of the recent scare known as Pandemic, learn from similar suggested versions in history, and source out ways of preparing ourselves for a possible totalitarian dynamic playing out in the near future. Our first guest, Dr Bryan Ardis, talks about his own experiences within the medical care system within the United States and his considering a reason other than COVID-19 to the high death toll over the last few years. Then we speak to researcher Mattias Desmet about the psychological state he saw vast sectors of the Global Population subjected to and how it, together with propaganda, linked us to Totalitarian frameworks for a new technocracy. Finally, UK former political figure James Ferguson speaks to us about his organization and how it attempts to liberate us from the gradual allure of giving up our freedoms and being happy.
Interviews by Michael Welch

Download Program Podcast
00:59:24 1 Dec. 13, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:59:24  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 