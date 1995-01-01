The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
Music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Dec. 12, 2024, midnight


Mdou Moctar, “Takoba (Injustice Version)”
from Tears of Injustice
Matador - 2025

The Jackson Southernairs, “Waiting on Jesus”
from The Bible Will Be Fulfilled / Waiting On Jesus
Song Bird

The Soul Searchers, “My Work”
from Since Mother's Been Gone / My Work
Song Bird

The Gableairs, “Oh Lord, Hear My Voice”
from Search Me Lord / Oh Lord Hear My Voice
Song Bird

The Jackson Southernairs, “The Bible Will Be Fulfilled”
from The Bible Will Be Fulfilled / Waiting On Jesus
Song Bird

The Roberta Martin Singers, “The Storm Is Passing Over”
from The Storm Is Passing Over / What Would You Do Without Jesus
Savoy

The Roberta Martin Singers, “What Would You Do Without Jesus”
from The Storm Is Passing Over / What Would You Do Without Jesus
Savoy

Rev William C Trammell, “Waiting For Me”
from I'll Be Satisfied / Waiting For Me
Peacock Records - 1967

The Sensational Nightingales, “It's Gonna Rain”
from It's Gonna Rain / A Heart Like Thine
Peacock Records - 1970

Otis Redding, “Mary Had A Little Lamb”
from That's What My Heart Needs / Mary Had A Little Lamb
VOLT - 1963

William Bell, “Everyday Will Be Like a Holiday”
from Everyday Will Be Like A Holiday / Ain't Got No Girl
STAX - 1967

Ben E King, “That's When It Hurts”
from That's When It Hurts / Around The Corner
ATCO - 1964

Linda Ronstadt, “Break My Mind”
from Hand Sown...Home Grown
Capitol Records - 1995

Linda Ronstadt, “Rock Me On the Water”
from Different Drum
Capitol Records - 1974

Linda Rondstadt, “Y Andale (Get On With It)”
from Canciones de mi Padre
Asylum - 1987

The Poppy Family, “Free from the City”
from A Good Thing Lost 1968-1973
W.A.R.? - What Are Records - 1996

Françoise Hardy, “Rendez-vous d'automne”
from Françoise Hardy en Vogue - Best of 1962-1967
Disques Vogue - 1966

Sade, “Young Lion”
from TRANSA
Red Hot Organization - 2024

Arthur Baker, “Love Hymn (feat. Pharoah Sanders)”
from TRANSA
Red Hot Organization - 2024

MC Lyte, “Kick Back Relax (feat. Q-Tip)”
from 1 of 1
My Block Inc. - 2024

rum.gold, “AM/FM”
from U Street Anthology
Leola LLC - 2023

Ray Lozano, “Velvet Blue”
from Pairing Mode
Melting Pot Music - 2023

Alex Isley, “Love Again”
from Marigold
Indie - 2022

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA, “Lo Vas A Olvidar”
from Lo Vas A Olvidar - Single
Darkroom/Interscope Records - 2021

Juana Molina, “Astro de la luz segunda”
from EXHALO - EP
Sonamos - 2024

Amason, “Yvonne”
from Galaxy II
Amasonason - 2021

Dungen, “Var Ad Du For En”
from Otis
Future Retro London

Download Program Podcast
01:59:33 1 Dec. 8, 2024
WRIR Studios
  View Script
    
 01:59:33  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 