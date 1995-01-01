|
Mdou Moctar, “Takoba (Injustice Version)”
from Tears of Injustice
Matador - 2025
The Jackson Southernairs, “Waiting on Jesus”
from The Bible Will Be Fulfilled / Waiting On Jesus
Song Bird
The Soul Searchers, “My Work”
from Since Mother's Been Gone / My Work
Song Bird
The Gableairs, “Oh Lord, Hear My Voice”
from Search Me Lord / Oh Lord Hear My Voice
Song Bird
The Jackson Southernairs, “The Bible Will Be Fulfilled”
from The Bible Will Be Fulfilled / Waiting On Jesus
Song Bird
The Roberta Martin Singers, “The Storm Is Passing Over”
from The Storm Is Passing Over / What Would You Do Without Jesus
Savoy
The Roberta Martin Singers, “What Would You Do Without Jesus”
from The Storm Is Passing Over / What Would You Do Without Jesus
Savoy
Rev William C Trammell, “Waiting For Me”
from I'll Be Satisfied / Waiting For Me
Peacock Records - 1967
The Sensational Nightingales, “It's Gonna Rain”
from It's Gonna Rain / A Heart Like Thine
Peacock Records - 1970
Otis Redding, “Mary Had A Little Lamb”
from That's What My Heart Needs / Mary Had A Little Lamb
VOLT - 1963
William Bell, “Everyday Will Be Like a Holiday”
from Everyday Will Be Like A Holiday / Ain't Got No Girl
STAX - 1967
Ben E King, “That's When It Hurts”
from That's When It Hurts / Around The Corner
ATCO - 1964
Linda Ronstadt, “Break My Mind”
from Hand Sown...Home Grown
Capitol Records - 1995
Linda Ronstadt, “Rock Me On the Water”
from Different Drum
Capitol Records - 1974
Linda Rondstadt, “Y Andale (Get On With It)”
from Canciones de mi Padre
Asylum - 1987
The Poppy Family, “Free from the City”
from A Good Thing Lost 1968-1973
W.A.R.? - What Are Records - 1996
Françoise Hardy, “Rendez-vous d'automne”
from Françoise Hardy en Vogue - Best of 1962-1967
Disques Vogue - 1966
Sade, “Young Lion”
from TRANSA
Red Hot Organization - 2024
Arthur Baker, “Love Hymn (feat. Pharoah Sanders)”
from TRANSA
Red Hot Organization - 2024
MC Lyte, “Kick Back Relax (feat. Q-Tip)”
from 1 of 1
My Block Inc. - 2024
rum.gold, “AM/FM”
from U Street Anthology
Leola LLC - 2023
Ray Lozano, “Velvet Blue”
from Pairing Mode
Melting Pot Music - 2023
Alex Isley, “Love Again”
from Marigold
Indie - 2022
Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA, “Lo Vas A Olvidar”
from Lo Vas A Olvidar - Single
Darkroom/Interscope Records - 2021
Juana Molina, “Astro de la luz segunda”
from EXHALO - EP
Sonamos - 2024
Amason, “Yvonne”
from Galaxy II
Amasonason - 2021
Dungen, “Var Ad Du For En”
from Otis
Future Retro London