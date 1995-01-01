Notes:



Mdou Moctar, “Takoba (Injustice Version)”

from Tears of Injustice

Matador - 2025



The Jackson Southernairs, “Waiting on Jesus”

from The Bible Will Be Fulfilled / Waiting On Jesus

Song Bird



The Soul Searchers, “My Work”

from Since Mother's Been Gone / My Work

Song Bird



The Gableairs, “Oh Lord, Hear My Voice”

from Search Me Lord / Oh Lord Hear My Voice

Song Bird



The Jackson Southernairs, “The Bible Will Be Fulfilled”

from The Bible Will Be Fulfilled / Waiting On Jesus

Song Bird



The Roberta Martin Singers, “The Storm Is Passing Over”

from The Storm Is Passing Over / What Would You Do Without Jesus

Savoy



The Roberta Martin Singers, “What Would You Do Without Jesus”

from The Storm Is Passing Over / What Would You Do Without Jesus

Savoy



Rev William C Trammell, “Waiting For Me”

from I'll Be Satisfied / Waiting For Me

Peacock Records - 1967



The Sensational Nightingales, “It's Gonna Rain”

from It's Gonna Rain / A Heart Like Thine

Peacock Records - 1970



Otis Redding, “Mary Had A Little Lamb”

from That's What My Heart Needs / Mary Had A Little Lamb

VOLT - 1963



William Bell, “Everyday Will Be Like a Holiday”

from Everyday Will Be Like A Holiday / Ain't Got No Girl

STAX - 1967



Ben E King, “That's When It Hurts”

from That's When It Hurts / Around The Corner

ATCO - 1964



Linda Ronstadt, “Break My Mind”

from Hand Sown...Home Grown

Capitol Records - 1995



Linda Ronstadt, “Rock Me On the Water”

from Different Drum

Capitol Records - 1974



Linda Rondstadt, “Y Andale (Get On With It)”

from Canciones de mi Padre

Asylum - 1987



The Poppy Family, “Free from the City”

from A Good Thing Lost 1968-1973

W.A.R.? - What Are Records - 1996



Françoise Hardy, “Rendez-vous d'automne”

from Françoise Hardy en Vogue - Best of 1962-1967

Disques Vogue - 1966



Sade, “Young Lion”

from TRANSA

Red Hot Organization - 2024



Arthur Baker, “Love Hymn (feat. Pharoah Sanders)”

from TRANSA

Red Hot Organization - 2024



MC Lyte, “Kick Back Relax (feat. Q-Tip)”

from 1 of 1

My Block Inc. - 2024



rum.gold, “AM/FM”

from U Street Anthology

Leola LLC - 2023



Ray Lozano, “Velvet Blue”

from Pairing Mode

Melting Pot Music - 2023



Alex Isley, “Love Again”

from Marigold

Indie - 2022



Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA, “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

from Lo Vas A Olvidar - Single

Darkroom/Interscope Records - 2021



Juana Molina, “Astro de la luz segunda”

from EXHALO - EP

Sonamos - 2024



Amason, “Yvonne”

from Galaxy II

Amasonason - 2021



Dungen, “Var Ad Du For En”

from Otis

Future Retro London

