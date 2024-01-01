TBR 241213 - The Merry Pagans of Merry Mount*

Subtitle: The Merry Pagans of Merry Mount

Date Published: Dec. 13, 2024

Summary: For this week’s archive radio show we first navigate some banana slugs, some billionaires and ballot bandits, and then we go with a mostly historic theme as we travel to Ancient Greece and then to some of America’s earliest history as we consider a series of 17th Century events in colonial Massachusetts that set the mold for our nation’s incredibly bloody history.



Facts that they left out of your history books — only here in the Thunderbolt!

