Notes:

COMPLETE SHOW AND FULL INTERVIEWS [right click to download]

#1 - Complete 3hr 45min show - [right click to download]

~Full interviews with...

#2 - EXCLUSIVE Fatema in Gaza, Young People and Israeli Gulags The Genocide Chronicles 2 12Dec24 - 00:10:00

#3 - EXCLUSIVE Susan Lindauer ex CIA Iraq Libya agent on Syria Regime Change - 00:55:00

#4 - Richard Medhurst The Syrian Revolution Was a Lie - 00:10:00

#5 - Russia's Lavrov on Syrian Regime Change at Doha Forum - 00:30:00

#6 - Col Douglas Macgregor S Korea - Syrias looming crisis Judging Freedom - 00:30:00

#7 - RIP Scott Bennett aged 54, saying goodbye to a friend by Stephen Pidgeon - 01:30:00

#8 - The Forum and Friends The Fall of Syria with Mark Sleboda and Vanessa Beeley - 01:00:00

#9 - Farmers Ultimatum at RIP British Farming protest - next its Roads Ports Oil Refineries Something Better Change - 00:15:00

#10 - End Business Rollover Relief tax dodge not Farmers IHT Relief, Arun Advani CAT DEFRA Committee 11Dec24 - 00:05:00

#11 - OMG News Undercover - Blackrock doesnt want to be on the news - 00:10:00

#12 - Corrupt Freemasons religious cult Inside The Brotherhood- Martin Short- Granada TV (parts 1-6 1989) - 02:30:00