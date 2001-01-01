Sonic Café, Man of our times, that’s Phil Collins and Genesis from 1980. So ahh welcome to the program, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 413. This time the Sonic Café brings you a mix of tunes so great they’re scary. Our mix pulls from the last 58 years. Listen for Madness with Our House, truly a product of the original MTV. Also Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band from 2012, Sufjan Stevens, The Belmonodos, from there 2010 Always Rumble album. Also music from Les Dudek, Hearts Nancy Wilson, and Parquet Courts pulled from 2018’s Wide Awake release. We’ll also flashback to 1966 in the Sonic Café time machine to hear Nancy Sinatra’s cover of the Beatles Daytripper. Yeah so all that plus listen for a quick mashed up of 1960’s cigarette advertising, and finally we play a great Portlandia, listen as Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen present the imaginary NPR podcast Forgotten America, Rural Footprints, funny stuff ‘cause ahh it sounds so authentic. So all that and more straight ahead from our little radio café way out here in the Pacific Northwest, from 2014 this is Future Islands with Spirit, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Man Of Our Times Artist: Genesis LP: Duke Yr: 1980 Song 2: Spirit Artist: Future Islands LP: Singles Yr: 2014 Song 3: Devils Look Like Angels Artist: The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band LP: Between The Ditches Yr: 2012 Song 4: Our House Artist: Madness LP: The Rise & Fall Yr. 1982 Song 5: Come On! Feel the Illinoise! Me In A Dream Artist: Sufjan Stevens LP: Illinoise Yr: 2005 Song 6: Awesome Rumble Artist: The Belmondos LP: Always Rumble Yr: 2010 Song 7: I Love LA Artist: Starcrawler LP: Starcrawler Year: 2017 Song 8: Daytripper Artist: Nancy Sinatra LP: Boots Yr: 1966 Song 9: Cat Basket (Unreleased) Artist: Fragile State LP: Remixes / Classics Yr: 2007 Song 10: NPR Podcast Artist: Portlandia LP: Season 8 Yr: 2018 Song 11: Deeper Shades Of Blues Artist: Les Dudek LP: Deeper Shades of Blues Yr: 2001 Song 12: The Inbetween Artist: Nancy Wilson LP: You And Me Yr: 2021 Song 13: Death Will Bring Change Artist: Parquet Courts LP: Wide Awake! Yr: 2018 Song 14: Stream Artist: Piero Umiliani LP: il Corpo Yr: 1974
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)