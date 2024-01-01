This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
TWIP-241214 The Oxford Union Debated the motion that the house believes that Israel is apartheid state, and responsible for genocide.
Series:
Truth and Justice Radio
Subtitle: The Oxford Union Debated the motion that the house believes that Israel is apartheid state, and responsible for genocide.
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host Ann Lucan, Speakers: Mohammed El Kord, Miko Peled, and Susan Abou Alhawa
Contributor:
Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC) Contact Contributor
Date Published: Dec. 15, 2024, midnight
Summary: Award winning poet, writer, journalist, and organizer from Jerusalem in occupied Palestine: Mohammed El Kord. Famously Zionist American-Israeli turned anti-apartheid activist: Miko Peled. And a Palestinian mother, scientist, novelist, poet, essayist, and activist: Susan Abou Alhawa.
Credits: Ann Lucas, Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, Mohammed I. Alghool
Notes:
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:59:59
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Nov. 28, 2024
Location Recorded: Cambridge and elsewhere
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
