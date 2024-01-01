The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
celebrating the path of the sun
Weekly Program
Letecia Layson and Holin (Blackmoon) Kennen are high priestesses of Dianic Wicca in the Z. Budapest Line.
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Dec. 16, 2024, midnight
Winter Solstice (December 21 in the Northern Hemisphere) is a physical event and it is also an occasion for ritual and contemplation. In this program, Frieda Werden asks questions of two experienced practitioners of an earth-based, women-centred religion about what they do and how they came to their vocations. They also make suggestions for privately engaging with the darkest night.
Produced by Frieda Werden. Thanks to maternalgifteconomy.org and Diane Weidenkopf for Zoom technology. Music excerpted from "Lucina Chant," sung by Ruth Rhiannon Barrett and composed by Kay Gardner, found on the album "The Year Is a Dancing Woman," Part 1.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Pitches: wingsradionews@gmail.com

Download Program Podcast
00:28:49 1 Dec. 15, 2024
Zoom
  View Script
    
 00:28:49  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 5 Download File...
 