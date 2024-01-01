Winter Solstice (December 21 in the Northern Hemisphere) is a physical event and it is also an occasion for ritual and contemplation. In this program, Frieda Werden asks questions of two experienced practitioners of an earth-based, women-centred religion about what they do and how they came to their vocations. They also make suggestions for privately engaging with the darkest night.
Produced by Frieda Werden. Thanks to maternalgifteconomy.org and Diane Weidenkopf for Zoom technology. Music excerpted from "Lucina Chant," sung by Ruth Rhiannon Barrett and composed by Kay Gardner, found on the album "The Year Is a Dancing Woman," Part 1.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Pitches: wingsradionews@gmail.com